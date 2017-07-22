The fallout intensifies from the fatal police shooting of an unarmed Australian woman, as Minneapolis's police chief resigns, an angry crowd shouts down the mayor, and protesters fills streets for the second day in a row.

Published 1:33 PM, July 22, 2017

Police chief Janee Harteau resigned at the request of the Midwestern US city's mayor, who herself faced calls to stepped down by an angry crowd that brought her Friday evening news conference to an abrupt end.

Meanwhile, protesters filled the streets of downtown Minneapolis, demanding – among other things – greater police accountability and reform. Some celebrated news of the police chief's resignation.

Mayor Betsy Hodges promised to remain in her post, but said she understood the frustration of residents following the police shooting of Justine Damond last Saturday night, which has ignited an international outcry.

The 40-year-old Australian native had moved to the United States to marry her fiance. She called police to report a possible assault near her home and was shot to death by one of two responding officers as she walked up to their police car – reportedly still in her pajamas.

'Lost confidence' in chief

The police chief faced criticism over her handling of the tragedy. She did not appear before TV cameras until Thursday, saying she had been on vacation at a remote mountain location.

"I've lost confidence in the chief's ability to lead us further. And from the many conversations I've had with people around our city, especially this week, it is clear that she has lost the confidence of the people of Minneapolis as well," Mayor Hodges said in a statement.

In announcing her resignation, Chief Harteau said she wanted to "let a fresh set of leadership eyes see what more can be done" to improve the police department.

Moments later the mayor announced her nomination of Assistant Police Chief Medaria Arradondo as Harteau's replacement. Arradondo has been the public face of the department during the crisis.

If the moves were meant to quell uproar in the city, they did not appear to work.

In an evening news conference the mayor held to speak further about the changes, an angry group of protesters interrupted her within minutes of taking the podium.

Calls to resign

"We're not buying this," exclaimed one protester after the mayor left, having been shouted down by the crowd. "This is just a cosmetic change, and we want institutional change."

The protesters were particularly angry about the lack of body camera footage of the shooting, and complained of a lack of police accountability.

"We don't want you as the mayor of Minneapolis any more," another protester said. "You're ineffective as a leader."

Mayor Hodges resumed the news conference after the protesters cleared the city hall room, and said she would not resign.

"It is understandable to me that people's frustration is high. I share that frustration," she said adding, "I am governing right now."

There were street protests for a second day in a row on Friday, this time in downtown Minneapolis, following a march Thursday night on the streets of Damond's neighborhood to the south of downtown.

The earlier protest was joined by Valerie Castile, the mother of motorist Philando Castile who was shot by a police officer last year in a Minneapolis suburb. Officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter, but the Castile family received a $3 million settlement.

Members of Minnesota's chapter of the NAACP, an African-American rights group, also joined the protests – highlighting the fraught relationship between police and the public they serve, which has also been exposed by other recent questionable police shootings.

In other cases around the country, those shot were often black and the police white. In Damond's case, she was white and the police officer who shot her, Mohamed Noor, is a Somali-American from the state's sizeable population of immigrants from the African country.

Investigators probing the shooting have said little about the case, but on Friday announced notable progress in their effort to piece together what happened without the benefit of video evidence.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Affairs (BCA), the agency handling the probe, said it located and interviewed a witness they had been seeking.

That witness had been bicycling near the scene of the shooting and had stopped to watch officers provide first aid, the BCA said. The agency did not disclose what the witness told investigators. – Nova Safo, Agence France-Presse / Rappler.com