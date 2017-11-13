Rappler editor at large Marites Dañguilan Vitug and news editor Miriam Grace A. Go receive the Glory Medal of Distinction for their achievements in investigative journalism

Published 10:38 PM, November 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler editor at large Marites Dañguilan Vitug and news editor Miriam Grace A. Go received the Glory Medal of Distinction from the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication Alumni Association (UPCMCAA) on Saturday, November 11.

The Glory Medal of Distinction awardees – 50 from the fields of mass media, communications, education, and advocacy – had been recognized as outstanding alumni over several years. They were given the award to symbolically shift the spotlight on a new breed of achievers.

Vitug and Go were among the 19 recognized in the field of journalism. Vitug was recognized by the UP Alumni Association in 2010 for promoting good governance through investigative journalism, while Go was named outstanding alumna by the UPCMCAA in 2008 for her contribution to the field of investigative journalism.

“It is your pioneering achievements that inspired us to search for others like you. We are thrilled that you shall be elevated tonight as Distinguished UPCMC Alumni,” said Malou Fagar, president of the UPCMCAA.

From 2017 onwards, the UPCMCAA will be recognizing outstanding alumni through the Glory Awards, the first batch of which were given to 8 individuals also on Saturday. The awards are named after Dr. Gloria D. Feliciano, the first dean of what used to be the Institute of Mass Communication when it was founded in 1965.

“The Alumni Board wanted to keep this flame of excellence and pride burning at all times,” Fagar said.

Receiving the 1st Glory Awards were:

Jose Roberto Alampay, graduated 1991; TV5 Network vice president

Sari Raissa Lluch Dalena, 1994; filmmaker and director of the UP Film Institute

Laurenti Dyogi, 1987; writer and director

Jose Hernani David, 1979; founding director, UP Film Institute

Christine Joycelyn Lumawig-Buensalido, 1971; founder, president, and CEO of Buensalido and Associates Public Relations

Raul Castro, 1986; chairman and CEO, McCann Worldgroup Philippines

Marissa La Torre Flores, 1985; senior vice president, News and Public Affairs, GMA Network

Lan Mercado, 1984; Asia Regional Director, Oxfam

Awarded the Glory Medal of Distinction were:

Advocacy and Public Service

Andrea Domingo, graduated 1968; now chairperson, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation

Salvador Garbanzos, real estate project manager

Danilo Gozo, 1968; senior advisor, First Philippine Holdings Corporation

Lorna Regina Legarda, 1981, senator

Roberto Mananquil, 1973; former vice mayor, La Paz, Tarlac

Orlando Mercado, MA, 1983; former senator and defense secretary

Filomenita Mongaya-Hoegsholm, 1967; women and migrant rights advocate

Victor Ramos, 1967; former secretary, Department of Environment and Natural Resources

Maria Vargas Montelibano, 1968; former head, Radio-TV Malacanang

Dante Velasco, PhD, 2011; strategic communications expert

Rita Linda VenturajImeno, 1973; associate dean, Centro Escolar University Law School

Eduardo Zialcita, 1973; graduate school dean, University of Perpetual Help System

Education and Research

Elena Enriquez-Pernia, dean, UP College of Mass Communication

Jose Gatchalian, former dean, UP School of Labor and Industrial Relations

Ibarra Manuel Gonzalez, SJ, MA, 1981; co-founder, Jesuit Communication Foundation

Benjamin Lozare, 1968; director of training and capacity building, Johns Hopkins University-Center for Communication

Maria Theresa Manahan-Jazmines, 1968; MA, 1975; former UP Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs

Susanah Lily Mendoza, 1975; associate professor, Oakland University

Delia Rarela-Barcelona, 1972; MA, 1978; former chief of staff, United Nations Population Fund

Ervin Nil Temporal, 2008; entrepreneur, Educational and Immigration Services

Victor Valbuena, 1967; MA, 1976; former director, Ngee Ann Polytechnic School of Film & Media Studies, Singapore

Film

Ronald Arguelles, 1989; channel head, Skycable Cinema One

Maryo de los Reyes, 1974; award-winning film and TV director; co-founder, To Farm Film Festival

Raya Perfecto Martin, 2005; filmmaker

Journalism

Yvonne Chua, 1981; professor, UP College of Mass Communication Journalism Department; award-winning investigative journalist

Luisita Cruz-Valdes, 1981; head, News and Public Affairs, TV5 Network

Maria Teresa Dañguilan-Vitug, 1975; editor at large, Rappler; book author, investigative journalist

Kara Patria David, 1994; award-winning broadcast journalist, GMA Network

Rolando Fernandez, bureau chief, Inquirer Northern Luzon

Miriam Grace A. Go, 1998; news editor, Rappler; award-winning investigative journalist

Angelina Goloy, former news editor, Daily Globe; book author, travel writer

Ibarra Gutierrez, publisher and editor in chief, Media Gateway Corporation

Eduardo Lingao, 1988; journalist and news anchor, TV5 Network

Daisy Catherine Mandap, 1978; founder and editor in chief, The SUN Hong Kong; volunteer lawyer for rights and welfare of OFWs

Maria Lourdes Mangahas, 1980; executive director, Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

Carmelita Martinez Mananquil, 1972; associate and lifestyle editor, The Philippine Star

Joanne Rae Mayor-Ramirez, 1983; editor in chief, People Asia Magazine

Ana Marie Pamintuan, 1981; editor in chief, The Philippine Star

Regina Reyes, 2000; head, Integrated News & Current Affairs, ABS-CBN

Jessica Soho, 1988; former vice president, GMA Network; award-winning chief news anchor, GMA News TV

Vicente Tirol, 1966; publisher, editor, journalism trainor

Abelardo Ulanday, 1976; publisher and founding editor, inquirer.net

Maria Sarita Rosa Yap, 1982; founder and chief executive officer, One Mega Group

Marketing Communication

Cecile de Joya, 1976; founder, Fundacion Centro Flamenco

Hansgeorg Lopez-Vito, 1994; chief strategy ffficer for Greater China; BBDO-Proximity Advertising Network

Venus Reyes Navalta, 1979; chief executive officer, IPG Mediabrands

Maria Yolanda Villanueva-Ong, 1971; founder and chairperson, Campaigns & Grey

Performing Arts

Herminio Jose Alcasid Jr, 1983; performer, composer; former president, Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit

Teresita Hermosa-Tomas, 1971; performing artist; former advertising creative director

Television Arts

Severino Sarmenta, MA, 1986; PhD, 2012; chairman, Communication Department, Ateneo de Manila University; sports broadcaster

Lydia Francisca Benitez-Brown, 1973; executive producer and director, Batibot!

– Rappler.com