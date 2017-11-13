Rappler editors named distinguished UP mass communication alumni
MANILA, Philippines – Rappler editor at large Marites Dañguilan Vitug and news editor Miriam Grace A. Go received the Glory Medal of Distinction from the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication Alumni Association (UPCMCAA) on Saturday, November 11.
The Glory Medal of Distinction awardees – 50 from the fields of mass media, communications, education, and advocacy – had been recognized as outstanding alumni over several years. They were given the award to symbolically shift the spotlight on a new breed of achievers.
Vitug and Go were among the 19 recognized in the field of journalism. Vitug was recognized by the UP Alumni Association in 2010 for promoting good governance through investigative journalism, while Go was named outstanding alumna by the UPCMCAA in 2008 for her contribution to the field of investigative journalism.
“It is your pioneering achievements that inspired us to search for others like you. We are thrilled that you shall be elevated tonight as Distinguished UPCMC Alumni,” said Malou Fagar, president of the UPCMCAA.
From 2017 onwards, the UPCMCAA will be recognizing outstanding alumni through the Glory Awards, the first batch of which were given to 8 individuals also on Saturday. The awards are named after Dr. Gloria D. Feliciano, the first dean of what used to be the Institute of Mass Communication when it was founded in 1965.
“The Alumni Board wanted to keep this flame of excellence and pride burning at all times,” Fagar said.
Receiving the 1st Glory Awards were:
- Jose Roberto Alampay, graduated 1991; TV5 Network vice president
- Sari Raissa Lluch Dalena, 1994; filmmaker and director of the UP Film Institute
- Laurenti Dyogi, 1987; writer and director
- Jose Hernani David, 1979; founding director, UP Film Institute
- Christine Joycelyn Lumawig-Buensalido, 1971; founder, president, and CEO of Buensalido and Associates Public Relations
- Raul Castro, 1986; chairman and CEO, McCann Worldgroup Philippines
- Marissa La Torre Flores, 1985; senior vice president, News and Public Affairs, GMA Network
- Lan Mercado, 1984; Asia Regional Director, Oxfam
Awarded the Glory Medal of Distinction were:
Advocacy and Public Service
- Andrea Domingo, graduated 1968; now chairperson, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation
- Salvador Garbanzos, real estate project manager
- Danilo Gozo, 1968; senior advisor, First Philippine Holdings Corporation
- Lorna Regina Legarda, 1981, senator
- Roberto Mananquil, 1973; former vice mayor, La Paz, Tarlac
- Orlando Mercado, MA, 1983; former senator and defense secretary
- Filomenita Mongaya-Hoegsholm, 1967; women and migrant rights advocate
- Victor Ramos, 1967; former secretary, Department of Environment and Natural Resources
- Maria Vargas Montelibano, 1968; former head, Radio-TV Malacanang
- Dante Velasco, PhD, 2011; strategic communications expert
- Rita Linda VenturajImeno, 1973; associate dean, Centro Escolar University Law School
- Eduardo Zialcita, 1973; graduate school dean, University of Perpetual Help System
Education and Research
- Elena Enriquez-Pernia, dean, UP College of Mass Communication
- Jose Gatchalian, former dean, UP School of Labor and Industrial Relations
- Ibarra Manuel Gonzalez, SJ, MA, 1981; co-founder, Jesuit Communication Foundation
- Benjamin Lozare, 1968; director of training and capacity building, Johns Hopkins University-Center for Communication
- Maria Theresa Manahan-Jazmines, 1968; MA, 1975; former UP Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs
- Susanah Lily Mendoza, 1975; associate professor, Oakland University
- Delia Rarela-Barcelona, 1972; MA, 1978; former chief of staff, United Nations Population Fund
- Ervin Nil Temporal, 2008; entrepreneur, Educational and Immigration Services
- Victor Valbuena, 1967; MA, 1976; former director, Ngee Ann Polytechnic School of Film & Media Studies, Singapore
Film
- Ronald Arguelles, 1989; channel head, Skycable Cinema One
- Maryo de los Reyes, 1974; award-winning film and TV director; co-founder, To Farm Film Festival
- Raya Perfecto Martin, 2005; filmmaker
Journalism
- Yvonne Chua, 1981; professor, UP College of Mass Communication Journalism Department; award-winning investigative journalist
- Luisita Cruz-Valdes, 1981; head, News and Public Affairs, TV5 Network
- Maria Teresa Dañguilan-Vitug, 1975; editor at large, Rappler; book author, investigative journalist
- Kara Patria David, 1994; award-winning broadcast journalist, GMA Network
- Rolando Fernandez, bureau chief, Inquirer Northern Luzon
- Miriam Grace A. Go, 1998; news editor, Rappler; award-winning investigative journalist
- Angelina Goloy, former news editor, Daily Globe; book author, travel writer
- Ibarra Gutierrez, publisher and editor in chief, Media Gateway Corporation
- Eduardo Lingao, 1988; journalist and news anchor, TV5 Network
- Daisy Catherine Mandap, 1978; founder and editor in chief, The SUN Hong Kong; volunteer lawyer for rights and welfare of OFWs
- Maria Lourdes Mangahas, 1980; executive director, Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism
- Carmelita Martinez Mananquil, 1972; associate and lifestyle editor, The Philippine Star
- Joanne Rae Mayor-Ramirez, 1983; editor in chief, People Asia Magazine
- Ana Marie Pamintuan, 1981; editor in chief, The Philippine Star
- Regina Reyes, 2000; head, Integrated News & Current Affairs, ABS-CBN
- Jessica Soho, 1988; former vice president, GMA Network; award-winning chief news anchor, GMA News TV
- Vicente Tirol, 1966; publisher, editor, journalism trainor
- Abelardo Ulanday, 1976; publisher and founding editor, inquirer.net
- Maria Sarita Rosa Yap, 1982; founder and chief executive officer, One Mega Group
Marketing Communication
- Cecile de Joya, 1976; founder, Fundacion Centro Flamenco
- Hansgeorg Lopez-Vito, 1994; chief strategy ffficer for Greater China; BBDO-Proximity Advertising Network
- Venus Reyes Navalta, 1979; chief executive officer, IPG Mediabrands
- Maria Yolanda Villanueva-Ong, 1971; founder and chairperson, Campaigns & Grey
Performing Arts
- Herminio Jose Alcasid Jr, 1983; performer, composer; former president, Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit
- Teresita Hermosa-Tomas, 1971; performing artist; former advertising creative director
Television Arts
- Severino Sarmenta, MA, 1986; PhD, 2012; chairman, Communication Department, Ateneo de Manila University; sports broadcaster
- Lydia Francisca Benitez-Brown, 1973; executive producer and director, Batibot!
