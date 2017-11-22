Rappler’s marketing arm, BrandRap, wins at The Spark Awards 2017 and Native Advertising Awards 2017

Published 2:42 PM, November 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler’s BrandRap is ending the year with multiple awards for its successful branded content campaigns.

‘Built Tough’, a campaign for Ford that told stories of toughness featuring Amanda Fernandez of Sparta, Kian Kazemi of Kite Kebab, and Raf Dionisio of The Circle Hostel, scored a bronze at the Native Advertising Awards last November.

The Native Advertising Institute acknowledges the best native advertising in the world. The awards aim to acknowledge and reward great native advertising and to promote inspiring, effective and creative work that helps organizations worldwide achieve their goals and tell great brand stories in a non-disruptive way.

BrandRap also nabbed a silver for Best Content Team at The Spark Awards 2017 held last August at InterContinental Singapore.

The Spark Awards, organized by Marketing magazine, is the region’s “premier programme that celebrates the best media solutions, products, and services.” The award winners serve as a powerful benchmark for trustworthy and effective partners in the region.

BrandRap’s small team of 15 has produced numerous award-winning campaigns with partner brands including #WhipIt, #BeTheBoss, #ClimateActionPH, and #WonderfulPH since it started five years ago. The BrandRap section was created to help brands tell their stories without compromising the credibility and journalistic standards being upheld by Rappler.

Rappler, through BrandRap, was one of the pioneers of branded content in the Philippines, combining its strengths – journalism, technology, and social network – to create meaningful stories and pieces of content that ripple.

Through the years, BrandRap has expanded its offerings from digital – native advertising, video, crowdsourcing, interactive profiles, real-time social media conversation – to on-ground events and workshops in partnership with Rappler’s citizen journalism arm, MovePH.

Since it started in 2012, Rappler’s revenue and innovative executions have grown through BrandRap’s efforts. With new capabilities like audience-targeting and data science that will help brands tell better stories to the right people, it’s only expected to grow in the coming years. – Rappler.com