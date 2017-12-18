Rappler journalists Camille Elemia, Ana Santos, and Sofia Tomacruz win the International Labour Organization 2017 Global Media Competition on Labor Migration for coverage on fair recruitment of migrant workers

Published 8:01 PM, December 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler journalists Camille Elemia, Ana Santos, and Sofia Tomacruz won the International Labour Organization (ILO) 2017 Global Media Competition on Labour Migration (GMCLM).

Of the 4 stories recognized by the ILO, two were from the Philippines, both Rappler special reports.

An independent panel composed of 4 prominent media judges selected the winning entries from more than 350 entries from 73 countries.

Elemia’s two-part story on undocumented migrant workers in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) – “Undocumented migrant workers: Hidden and helpless in ASEAN” and “The bleak future of undocumented migrant workers in ASEAN” – won for exemplary media coverage of fair recruitment in the media production category.

The stories were produced under the “Reporting ASEAN” fellowship program administered by Probe Media Foundation, which was supported by the Government of Canada, AirAsia, and the ASEAN Foundation.

The two-part story by Santos and Tomacruz on overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) trapped in debt entitled – “The OFW debt trap: Less money, more problems” and “The hanging fate of OFWs buried in debt” – also won for exemplary media coverage of fair recruitment in the written media category.

They were part of Rappler’s special report “Migrant life in Qatar,” featuring coverage on Filipino workers in the gulf country and the challenges they face as they seek opportunities for a better life. The series was supported with a grant from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

“The migration and refugee crises continue to feature largely in the media, albeit very often in a negative light. The GMCLM is one avenue for the ILO to encourage balanced reporting that also highlights the positive impact of migration when labor rights of migrant workers are protected,” Michelle Leighton, head of the ILO’s Migration Branch said.

Winners were announced on Monday, December 18, on International Migrants Day. The ILO Global Media Competition on Labour Migration is divided into two competitive categories – written text and media production – and addressed two thematic areas: labor migration aspects and fair recruitment of migrant workers.

Other winners for reports on labor migration were:

The award is organized by the ILO in collaboration with the International Trade Union Confederation, the International Organisation of Employers, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Equal Times, Solidarity Center, Human Rights Watch, Migrant Forum in Asia, the International Federation of Journalists, and the International Training Centre of the ILO.

The 2017 GMCLM contributes to the United Nations TOGETHER campaign, which encourages global action by promoting non-discrimination and addressing the problem of rising xenophobia against refugees and migrants. – Rappler.com