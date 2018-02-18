A story on PH's Diwata-2 satellite written by Edmund "Edd" K. Usman bags a prize at the inaugural science journalism awards

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler took home the Best Science Feature Story for Print and Online award at the first UP Science Journalism Awards, for the story "How Diwata-2 is better than PH's first satellite, Diwata-1" written by contributor Edmund "Edd" K. Usman.

Held in UP Diliman on February 18, the awards recognized 5 winners and 13 finalists for their exemplary reporting in science and technology, and the scientific researches and developments in the Philippines. The awards also aims to emphasize the value of communicating science stories accurately, and in ways that are engaging and easily understood by the reader.

"Very often, science is perceived to be something that is not understandable, something that exists in laboratories. Our program aims to bring home the fact that everything we do and everything that we use benefited and continues to benefit from developments in science," said Dr. Elena Pernia, Dean of the College of Mass Communication in UP and the program leader of Communicating Science and Technology Research and Development at UP (CoST UP).

Professor Clarissa David, in her keynote, talked about the science journalist's role:

"Communicating the importance of any scientific research work is, centrally, the

role of journalists. Journalists have a nose for the story, for the public interest, for

sorting out the important points amidst the technical jargon. Scientists are

concerned largely with the 'how' of phenomena, the public is concerned with the

'so what,' we need journalists to provide this context and analysis."

These awards recognize the effort put forth by journalists to help the public understand just what benefits science brings to their daily lives.

The 5 winners are:

Angelica Yang of GMA News Online for Best Science News Story

Nef Luczon of SunStar Cagayan de Oro for Best Science Commentary for Print and Online

Edmund Usman of Rappler for Best Science Feature Story for Print and Online

Michael Joe Delizo of ABS-CBN for Best Science Story for Radio

Mikael Angelo Francisco of GMA News Online for Best UP Science Story

The winners were culled from 60 nominations, and were judged by a committee composed of journalists, academicians, scientists and an economist.

They were awarded with a cash prize, a certificate, and a trophy designed by the late National Aritst for Sculpture Napoleon V. Abueva. – Rappler.com

Call for entries for the 2019 edition of the awards will open in March. Email up.sciencejournalismawards@gmail.com.