Rappler's microsite on road safety issues is nominated in the Data Journalism Website of the Year and Public Choice categories

Published 11:55 PM, April 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler's #SaferRoadsPH microsite was shortlisted in the Data Journalism Awards 2018 of the Global Editors Network (GEN).

The microsite was nominated in the Data Journalism Website of the Year and Public Choice categories. It is the only entry from the Philippines in the shortlist, composed of 99 nominations selected from 630 entries.

The #SaferRoadsPH microsite tackled road safety issues in the Philippines, put together visualized information on road crash incidents and how it can be prevented, and compiled Rappler's articles on the matter.

Among the stories in the microsite were a map of road crashes in the Cagayan Valley region, graphs and charts on road crash cases in Metro Manila, and the painting of pedestrian lanes in Tuguegarao City by police then by a group of volunteers after a road safety forum there by Rappler.

The winners of the Data Journalism Awards will be announced on May 31 at the GEN Summit 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal.

The awardees will receive a cash prize worth $1,081, in honor of the year when the pie chart "was allegedly created by William Playfair," explained GEN in its website. – Rappler.com