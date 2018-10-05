Rappler collaborated with Group of Five Creative Concepts to produce Asia's first-ever VR war documentary

Published 10:57 PM, October 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler’s virtual reality documentary on the Marawi conflict took home the top prize for the Innovation and Bleeding Edge category at the 2018 Boomerang Awards on Friday, October 5.

The award was shared by Rappler and Group of Five Creative Concepts, Inc. (G5), which provided the VR/360 video content production. Rappler and G5 collaborated to capture the conflict on the ground, and to produce Asia’s first-ever VR war documentary.

"Marawi in 360," a two-part mini documentary shot completely in VR, was worked on by journalists Carmela Fonbuena, Adrian Portugal, Jeff Digma, and Natashya Gutierrez of Rappler. It was edited by Christian Villegas and George Royeca.

It captured the war from inside the battle zone, and the devastating impact of the conflict on the people of Marawi.

Rappler and G5 beat two other shortlisted campaigns including Charmee and Publicis Jimenez Basic’s “AlertMee Anti-Catcalling Security System,” and Greenwich and NuWorks Interactive Labs, Inc’s “GBox Pizza Box Multiplayer Console.”

The Boomerang awards, which started in 2008, has honored Philippine agencies whose campaigns and programs exemplified digital marketing effectiveness. It was hosted by the Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines (IMMAP). – Rappler.com