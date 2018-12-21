1. What is Rappler Plus?

A membership program, Rappler Plus invites you to join a vibrant and engaged community in search of truth and impact. We build communities of action. By joining, you’ll get exclusive access and invites to Rappler’s specialized content and exclusive events.

2. What is the added value of being a Rappler Plus member?

Rappler Plus members will receive and have access to the following:

Context, insider information, and data in the form of stories, explainers, and investigations

Research data on security, politics, business, digital media

Newsletters of Rappler's founders and editors giving you context, analysis, and connecting you to a global audience

Industry reports

E-books written by award-winning journalists

Monthly and quarterly expert briefings, forums, and workshops

Discounts on Rappler shop items and books

3. How can I sign up for Rappler Plus?

Starting on December 21, 2018, you may visit the Rappler Plus page to sign up.

4. What is a Founding Member?

A Founding Member believes in the principles and values Rappler lives by, willing to help us #HoldTheLine, and protect our democracy. Regardless of political affiliation or views, you believe in human rights and want evidence-based conversation and policy discussions, and to help our government find the right path forward in an increasingly complex world. More and more, the problems we face require a global community, global policies, like climate change and technological disruption.

You want to know the latest trends and topics and would like to place what’s going on in our country in a global context.

In January and February, Founding Members are invited to gatherings and discussions, where you can help shape Rappler’s 2019 editorial and coverage agenda. We also bring you into our world and share what’s happening behind the scenes and our own work in progress.

You can choose to stand proudly with Rappler, and be listed on our Rappler Plus page. Or be more circumspect and choose to support and give feedback behind the scenes. The choice is up to you.

The first 100 Founding Members will receive a gift from us.

5. How much is the membership fee for Rappler Plus?

Be a Founding Member for only P3,500, covering a one-year membership from December 21, 2018. 6. When do I get access to the packages mentioned above? Rappler Plus officially launches in 2019. Starting January, Founding Members are invited to gatherings and discussions, where you can help shape Rappler’s 2019 editorial and coverage agenda. Rappler's newsletters will be made available to members by February 2019. 7. What are the payment options? Over the counter in selected banks

Bancnet

Credit Card 8. How do I know if my payment was successful? When you’ve gone through all of the payment details, a pop up will confirm if your payment was successful. You will also receive an email notification as proof of payment. 9. Will my details be published? If you wish for your name or organization to be mentioned as founding member, we will be glad to include you in our partners list in our official page. You may email plus@rappler.com for this request. 10. Can I cancel my membership and request for a refund? You may cancel, but Rappler will not be able to process refunds. You can select from the following payment options:

11. Who can sign up for Rappler Plus?

Anyone!

12. Where will my payment be used?

Rappler Plus payments will support content and experiences that reflect our shared commitment to independent journalism and engaged citizenry. – Rappler.com

P53.06 = $1