Published 6:53 PM, August 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler’s #FactsMatterPH project was shortlisted in the 2019 Gather Award in Engaged Journalism, one of the categories for the Online Journalism Awards (OJA).

The project combines fact-checking efforts and data-driven investigations on social media and disinformation with community engagement that aims to inform and discuss the nature of disinformation and its impact to society as a measure to combat this modern-day struggle.

#FactsMatterPH makes use of gathered data to gain more insight on how falsehoods are circulated online by disinformation agents on social media.

It also produces content including stories, relevant updates, and fact check pieces consolidated in the microsite “Media, Society, and Digital Transformation,” which aims to inform readers about the nature of disinformation online and how it affects media and democratic societies.

Among the key content published include Philippine media under attack: Press freedom after 2 years of Duterte and Tip of the iceberg: Tracing the network of spammy pages in Facebook takedown.

Rappler, through its civic enagement arm, MovePH, aims to educate the youth across the country about the nature of social media, how it is exploited and used in disinformation, and the fact checking process.

Since June 2018, it conudcted its roadshows and workshops in Laguna, Leyte, Cagayan de Oro, Cavite, Quezon City, Cagayan, Baguio, Iloilo and Palawan.

It has also engaged almost 2,000 students, campus journalists, and youth leaders from 8 universities in these workshops since June 2018. These participants are invited to be part of the Facebook group, Fact-checking in the Philippines, where members can report suspicious claims seen online.

During the 2019 midterm elections in the Philippines, Rappler worked with 20 citizen journalists and partnered with 3 academic institutions and 11 other news publications to check election-related claims circulating online or made by candidates.

Around 12% or 152 of the false or misleading claims in our study were crowdsourced from people who have either participated in these events or responded to our online call to email us anything suspicious that they detect on the web.

As stated in their website, the Gather Award in Data Journalism award honors people and projects that work with a community as part of a story or reporting process. Winners for this category will be announced at the Online News Association Conference and Awards Banquet on September 14, in New Orleans.

The awardees will receive $2,500 in prize money. The award is made possible by the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication’s Agora Journalism Center. – Rappler.com