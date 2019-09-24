MANILA, Philippines – Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa bone of the 8 new members of the Reuters Institute's advisory board.

"The individuals have worked at the highest level around the world in the fields of journalism, policy making, academia and business," Reuters Institute said as it announced the new advisory board members on Friday, September 20.

In naming Ressa as a new member of the board, the Reuters Institute said the Rappler CEO "has been lauded throughout the world for her journalism and for her part in supporting press freedom and tackling disinformation campaigns."

Aside from Ressa, the new members include:

Javier Moreno (editor-in-chief, El País América)

Catherine Gicheru (conutry manager, Code for Kenya)

Noa Landau (senior editor, Haaretz)

Helen Boaden (council member; Royal Academy of Arts; board member, UK Statistics Authority)

Natali Helberger (university professor of law and digital technology, University of Amsterdam)

Ed Richards (managing partner, Flint Global Ltd)

Wolfgang Blau (president, international and chief operating officer, Condé Nast)

Members of the advisory board "provide expert insights, and help develop valuable networks, to further the institute's research and fundraising activities," according to the Reuters Institute.

"All our research suggests that news media require a diversity – including a mix of journalistic instinct, editorial experience, and commercial, technological and strategic insight – to thrive today," Reuters Institute Director Rasmus Nielsen said.

"I'm proud to welcome 8 new members of our advisory board all of whom contribute to that diverse mix and all of whom have generously agreed to help support our mission of exploring the future of journalism worldwide."

According to its website, the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism is part of the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Oxford, and affiliated with Green Templeton College. – Rappler.com