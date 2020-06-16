MANILA, Philippines – Rappler has received the One World Media Special Award 2020, which is awarded annually to an independent media organization based in a developing country using media to address social, cultural, political and economic issues.

A jury panel selected Rappler as the winner of the award in April, besting fellow nominees Agência Pública of Brazil and Mail & Guardian of South Africa.

One World Media said in a press statement that the award "seeks to recognize and encourage outstanding reporting that informs the public, provides an outlet for local people’s voices, creates a space for critical information, and holds those in power to account."

It also acknowledged Rappler's efforts in covering online disinformation operations and the bloody drug war under the Duterte administration. The "#DefendPressFreedom" campaign, it said, has highlighted the rising threat against journalists all over the world.

Gemma Bradshaw One World Media Director, said: “We stand with Maria Ressa and the team at Rappler as they continue to fight for press freedom. Rappler is hugely deserving of this year’s One World Media Special Award."

"Maria Ressa is an inspiration, leading Rappler to investigate those in power and to play their part in a global movement for journalism, even while facing intimidation and the threat of imprisonment," Bradshaw added.

Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa received the award before a Manila court convicted her and former researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr of cyber libel on Monday, June 15.

Ressas interview with Jon Snow of the UK's Channel 4 news wwill be livestreamed on Thursday, June 18, at 6 pm BST (Friday, June 19, at 1 am in the Philippines). The interview was filmed a week prior to her conviction. Those who want to view the livestream must register to gain access.

One World Media is a nonprofit based in London that supports international journalism and promotes media coverage of global issues. – Rappler.com