[WATCH] Maria Ressa receives Global Trailblazer Award from Vital Voices

WASHINGTON, USA — Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa receives the ‘Global Trailblazer Award’ at the Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards held on Thursday, May 30 (US time) at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC 67th U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton presents the award for Ressa.

The Annual Global Leadership Awards also pays tribute to exemplary women, including Lifetime of Leadership award recipient Hilda Heine, President of the Marshall Islands for her work on combatting climate change; Pan-African Feminist and diplomat Aya Chebbi, who gained recognition for using her voice during the Tunisian Revolution; Slovenian activist Nika Kovač, for building coalitions to transform legal precedent on gender and economic inequalities in her home country; and Susana Muhamad, the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of Colombia, whose environmental conservation efforts pushes towards progress.

Non-profit SafeCity Global is also awarded the Collective Action Award. – Rappler.com