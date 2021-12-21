CheckThisOut: #BeTheGood and proudly wear it

In celebration of Rappler's 10th anniversary in January 2022, we are making the #BeTheGood shirt – as shown during Maria Ressa's Nobel Peace Prize speech – available again.

Rappler CEO and first Filipino Nobel laureate Maria Ressa put the spotlight on being good when she accepted the prestigious award on December 10, 2021 in Oslo, Norway.

“Our greatest need today is to transform that hate and violence, the toxic sludge that’s coursing through our information ecosystem, prioritized by American internet companies that make more money by spreading that hate and triggering the worst in us,” said Ressa.

“In order to be the good, we have to believe there is good in the world,” she said while pulling out the shirt that was first released in 2015 when Rappler hosted its annual UN-led social good summit.

Today, we’re making this shirt available again in celebration of being good and what this act inspires – courage, hope, and the resolve to make this world a better place.

Wear your values

Ressa said #BeTheGood has always been her mantra, and also what has been powering Rappler throughout the years. This was why she thought of showing that shirt during her Nobel Peace Prize speech. Soon after, Rappler supporters started asking us how to get their hands on it. We’re bringing it back to encourage more people to #BeTheGood and ride the wave of courage.

Same design, new fabric

The shirts are available in two colors, black and white, and in two types of fabric: polycotton blend and dri-fit. You can order yours from the Rappler Shop. Purchase and shipping are only available in the Philippines for now, but will soon be sold internationally.

All proceeds from the sale of the shirts will go to the investigative fund of Rappler and support stories that will continue to shine the light and speak truth to power. – Rappler.com