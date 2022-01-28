Maria Ressa talks to Nobel committee chair Berit Reiss-Anderssen

After her historic peace prize win, Maria Ressa, the first Filipino Nobel laureate, will be interviewing Nobel committee chair Berit Reiss-Anderssen.



Berit Reiss-Anderssen is a lawyer by profession and previously served in the Norwegian government as a state secretary for the Minister of Justice and the Police. As a lawyer she was a partner for a private firm and became the president of the Norwegian Bar Association. She also co-wrote a novel with best selling author Anne Holt. In 2011, Berit Reiss-Anderssen became a member of the Nobel committee and in 2017 was elected Chair of the committee.

In this live interview, Maria Ressa and Berit Reiss-Anderson will discuss not just the Nobel Prize committee’s choices but also the state of democracy in the world, the interconnectedness of freedom of expression, journalism, human rights and peace. They will talk about real world solutions during this very crucial time in history.

