Rappler launches second cycle of local, int’l fellowships

The fellowship program is anchored on a shared goal of helping facts gain a larger share of voice online

MANILA, Philippines – MovePH, Rappler’s civic engagement arm, is launching the second cycle of local and international fellowships to equip journalists with the necessary tools needed to traverse the digital age.

By providing them with the skills needed to understand how technology and algorithms shape the world and what disinformation is, journalists will be more effective in addressing this problem.

Together with #FactsFirstPH, a unique multisectoral and multilayered collaboration dedicated to fighting disinformation and holding perpetrators accountable, the second cycle of the fellowship program is anchored on a shared goal of building a robust community that will push back against disinformation and help facts gain a larger share of voice online.

What fellowships are being offered?

The Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship is being offered to local journalists in honor of the late investigative reporter Aries Rufo, who wrote for Newsbreak and Rappler on various issues, such as the church, judiciary, and elections. The fellowship is being offered in partnership with the Journalism for Nation Building Foundation (JNBF).

The #FactsMatter Journalism Fellowship is being offered to newsrooms in Southeast Asian countries. The fellowship seeks to provide Southeast Asian newsrooms and their chosen journalist representatives the opportunity to focus on disinformation and witness first-hand how information operations influence and shape narratives, and then possibly draw similarities or contrasts with their own countries.

Both fellowships are being supported by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

How many fellowships are being offered? For how long is the program?

Ten (10) Filipino journalists from local community newsrooms will be chosen for the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.

from local community newsrooms will be chosen for the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship. Three (3) Southeast Asian newsrooms involving at least one journalist working with an editor will be chosen for the #FactsMatter Journalism Fellowship.

Both programs will run for four months, from January 2023 to April 2023.

Who can apply?

The Aries Rufo Fellowship is open to Filipino journalists – either freelancers or currently employed as professionals – in print, television, radio, or online, in local or community media organizations with websites.

The #FactsMatter Fellowship is open to Southeast Asian newsrooms with websites – in print, television, radio, or online. All applicants must have a very good command of the English language.

What are the application requirements?

Applicants for both fellowships must accomplish the application form below and submit the following:

For all applicants: Brief story pitch for an in-depth story related to disinformation; latest resumé; a letter signifying intent to deliver outputs and a commitment to complete the fellowship. For regularly employed applicants: approval and endorsement from their media organization to apply for a fellowship with Rappler, along with a commitment that outputs produced during the fellowship would be used or published and that payment of salaries or fees will continue. This should be contained in a letter addressed to the organizers. For freelancers: an endorsement letter from a reputable media organization and a letter signifying intent to deliver outputs and a commitment to complete the fellowship. For Southeast Asian newsrooms: a letter signifying intent to deliver outputs and a commitment to complete the fellowship; most current resumés of both the reporter and supervising editor.

What will the fellowships entail?

A series of training sessions will be conducted by Rappler senior editors and other key members of its research and data teams. These will cover a wide range of topics that will help journalists understand and address disinformation and do public interest journalism.

Local fellows will work on fact-check pieces, do research, submit stories on current and relevant local issues, and produce a disinformation story contextualized in their locality.

International fellows representing their newsrooms will also work on fact-check stories and be tasked to produce in-depth stories related to the state of disinformation in their respective countries.

What comes with the fellowship awards?

To assist in the data-gathering, research, and writing outputs, local fellows will be given a monthly stipend of P15,000 for four months.

Southeast Asian newsrooms selected will also receive a micro grant of US$3,000 to be given in 3 tranches.

The fellowship period will run from January 16 to April 21, 2023. You may apply through the link below. For queries email fellowships@rappler.com.

Deadline for applications is on December 19, 2022, 11:59 pm GMT+8. – Rappler.com