Rappler reporter Lian Buan, 22 others get UK’s Chevening scholarship

Lian Buan, who covers the justice beat, will take up a masters in human rights at the Birkbeck University School of Law in London

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler senior reporter Lian Buan is among the 23 Filipinos awarded the prestigious Chevening scholarship to take their postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom for academic year 2022-2023.

The UK embassy in Manila said on Tuesday, September 6, that only 3% of applicants were awarded the coveted scholarship.

Aside from Buan, the other Chevening scholars are: Tina Andrea Amador-Robles, Darwin Angeles, John Joshua Azucena, Maria Shairra Alyssa Bello, Mark Brandon Chan, Hamilcar Chanjueco, Jeo Angelo Elamparo, Denise Cheska Enriquez, Celina Ysabel Gacias, Jose Joy Genapaga, Chrisley Ann Hinayas, Jenaira Mae Jalasco, Maranatha Praise Ladringan, Mary Rocelyn Lim-Guillano, Joanne Nicole Marie Madridejos, Regina Victoria Mora, Ria Riezl Octavio, Abigail Pabro, Lester Pelaez, Arvin Kristopher Razon, Roxanne Mariel Roxas, and Sabrina Melissande Tamayo.

“A room full of talent! So delighted for this year’s Chevening cohort, setting off to the UK for a fully-funded master’s degree. And, by the way, two-thirds are women,” said UK Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils, who held a sendoff for the scholars at her residence on Tuesday.

The scholars will pursue masters degrees at different educational institutions in the UK in the fields of law, human rights, sustainable energy, conservation biology, behavioral science, finance, gender, public policy, data science, governance, development, and transport.

“You’ll be able to understand our history and our culture and be champions for the UK and friendship between the UK and the Philippines,” said Beaufils.

Buan covers justice and anti-corruption issues for Rappler. She covered Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 2022 presidential campaign and the return to the Palace of the family ousted by a people power revolution in 1986. For her coverage, she was named a panelist for the prestigious Jaime V. Ongpin Journalism Seminar in 2020 and in 2021.

Application for the 2023-2024 Chevening cohort is ongoing. – Rappler.com