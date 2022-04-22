Rappler’s Sofia Tomacruz chosen for journalism ethics fellowship in Europe

REPORTING. Rappler reporter Sofia Tomacruz panels an episode of Rappler' election show 'In the Running,'

Sofia Tomacruz is one of 13 journalists selected for an intensive program that examines how journalists enabled Nazi policies in World War II

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler multimedia reporter Sofia Tomacruz was selected for the 2022 journalism program of the New York City-based Fellowships at Auschwitz for the Study of Professional Ethics (FASPE).

Tomacruz is one of 13 journalists from around the world who was chosen to participate in an intensive, two-week program in professional ethics and ethical leadership in Germany and Poland, which uses the “conduct of journalists in Nazi-occupied Europe as a way to reflect on journalistic ethics today.”

Fellows will visit key sites of Nazi history and participate in lectures and discussions led by specialized faculty.

The 13 journalists were chosen through a competitive process that drew a large pool of applicants from across the world.

The 2022 journalism program will be led by award-winning investigative journalist Sheila Coronel, who is currently Toni Stabile Professor of Professional Practice at Columbia University and director of the Stabile Center for Investigative Journalism; as well as Mark Lukasiewicz, Dean of the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication at Hofstra University.

“The FASPE journalism program examines the role of journalists and the journalism profession in the Nazi state, underscoring the reality that moral codes governing journalists can break down or be distorted with devastating consequences. With this historical background, the journalism fellows are better positioned to confront contemporary issues,” FASPE said.

FASPE, now in its 12th year, also gathers professionals for programs in business, law, design and technology, medicine, and seminary.

“By educating students about the causes of the Holocaust and the power of their chosen professions, FASPE seeks to instill a sense of professional responsibility for the ethical and moral choices that the Fellows will make in their careers and in their professional relationships,” said FASPE founder and chairman David Goldman.

Here is the full list of FASPE’s 2022 journalism fellows:

Sierra Bein, The Globe and Mail

Anna Brugmann, American University

Sophie Huskisson, Daily Mail and General Trust

Isabell Karras, Radio Bremen

Valerie Kipnis, VICE MEDIA

Diana Kruzman, New York University Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute

Samuel McIlhagga, Freelance Journalist

Dominique Mosbergen, Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism

Noah Pisner, The New York Times

Deepa Shivaram, National Public Radio

Trevin Smith, VERIFY

Sofia Tomacruz, Rappler

Regin Winther Poulsen, Freelance Journalist

Tomacruz covers foreign affairs and is the lead reporter on the coronavirus pandemic for Rappler. – Rappler.com