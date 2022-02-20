WATCH: Maria Ressa receives Princeton’s Woodrow Wilson Award

The Woodrow Wilson Award is awarded to a Princeton University alumna or alumnus whose career exemplifies public service

Rappler CEO and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa received the prestigious Woodrow Wilson Award at Princeton University’s Alumni Day celebration on Saturday, February 19.

The Woodrow Wilson Award is awarded to a Princeton alumna or alumnus “whose career embodies the call to duty in Wilson’s speech, ‘Princeton in the Nation’s Service.'”

Ressa, a member of the Princeton Class of 1986, is the recipient of numerous awards, both for her journalism and public service. She is the first Filipino to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. – Rappler.com