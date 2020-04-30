MANILA, Philippines – To honor our dear frontliners, PROMIL® FOUR, in partnership with Rappler Live Jam, continues its 4-part mini concert series with celebrity mom Dimples Romana. Each edition features a gifted individual playing songs of hope and encouragement from the safety of their home.

The series launched last month with a flute performance from former Gifted Child Shaira Luna. For our second edition, we have yet another PROMIL® Gifted Child featured in 2001, Jacob Sarreal.

Having played the soprano saxophone since he was six years old, Jacob is part of the Sarreal Brothers Wind Quartet with his three older brothers who play clarinet, flute and trumpet. The group has joined competitions such as the National Music Competition for Young Artist (NAMCYA) and won the highest recognitions.

Jacob himself has played at several musical theater productions and concerts with top artists like Lea Salonga, Regine Velasquez, and Bituin Escalante.

At present, Jacob is the co-founder of Trail Adventours, a leading hiking company that organizes hikes and treks around the Philippines and abroad. He also teaches saxophone at the Sarreal Music Academy.

“I believe that every person is gifted,” he said when asked how he discovered that he is a gifted child. “It is in finding out your passions and exploring your skills and what you make out of them that matter most.”

Tune in to facebook.com/rapplerdotcom on May 7, 7 PM as Jacob plays his saxophone for our frontliners. #NurtureTheGift – Rappler.com