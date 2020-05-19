Topper Fabregas played one of the many Anthonies in the now household-name musical Ang Huling El Bimbo. He’s not only a theater actor; he’s also a director, a producer, a founding member of Red Turnip Theater, and a fitness instructor.

As a ride and row instructor of Saddle Row, Topper is surprisingly candid about his quarantine morning routine. He admits it takes him way less time to get ready these days – from skincare to actually dressing up.

How do you look presentable in two minutes? Find out in Topper’s morning routine below.

First Grab. I have the hardest time getting up in the morning and then it’s an even worse habit now thanks to the quarantine. I have to reach for my phone first thing, ‘cause it’s what will really peel me out of bed.

I need to catch up on all the WhatsApp messages from my Saddle Row thread since I’m usually the last person on the team to wake up haha. I check my messages while I do my morning routine of oil pulling with Virgin Coconut Oil (VCO) and bullet coffee brewed from TonG Coffee beans. (They deliver!)

Skincare Essentials. My skincare has totally been put on pause since the lockdown. I’ve stripped it down to just double cleansing with Cetaphil and Neutrogena’s mild cleanser and that’s it.

I’ll use the Acure Brightening Facial Scrub that I got from Healthy Options maybe once a week, or make a bentonite clay mask mixed with Bragg’s Apple Cider Vinegar if I’m starting to break out.

But I’m usually tamad since I know I’m not going to be seeing anybody haha. And I have a lamp that acts as a ring light for Zoom that makes me look better than I actually do.

Perfect work from home Look. I teach Saddle Row classes online almost daily so I’m in workout gear. I also have theater-related Zoom meetings or online shows, so I’ll throw in a respectable shirt every now and then.

But boxer briefs all the way! I think boxer briefs are the perfect enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) outfit.

Before I Start. Anything I need out of work (whether it’s theater or Saddle Row), I write down in my Moleskin weekly notebook. It’s got my schedule and all my reminders – everything. I buy one every year. I need to jot stuff down ‘cause I don’t trust digital calendars and reminders.

I also rely heavily on Spotify for work so I’m always on it, constantly making playlists and looking for new songs.

Routine Reminders. Oh gosh, now that we’re all work-from-home (WFH) it literally takes me 2 minutes to get ready for anything. I’ll pick out a shirt and throw it on. I use this dry shampoo from Not Your Mother’s Beach Babe that cleans and somehow styles my strange ECQ hair in seconds and then I’m good to go.

I’m afraid of getting too used to this, actually.

– Rappler.com