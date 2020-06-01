MANILA, Philippines – To honor our dear frontliners, PROMIL® FOUR, in partnership with Rappler Live Jam, continues its 4-part mini concert series hosted by celebrity mom Dimples Romana. Each edition features a gifted individual playing songs of hope and encouragement.

Capping off this mini-concert series is PROMIL® FOUR Gifted Child Ira Aclan, who has been mastering the violin since she was 8. Born into a musical family, she gives full credit to her parents for discovering her interest in music at such a young age.

“[My parents] decided to expose me to piano lessons at 3 years old,” Ira shares. “I loved trying to play church hymns or making my own melodies back then. It was my playtime. Later on, my brother tried violin lessons and I followed at 8 years old. It turned out to be a game-changer for me. It was at this point [that] I got to use music as a form of expression.”

A natural nurturer, Ira is currently a junior medical intern at Batangas Medical Center and Adventist Medical Center Manila, as well as a violin teacher at the Philippine Suzuki Association. On days when she’s not making soulful music, you can catch her wall-climbing, baking or delving into photojournalism!

Watch this multi-hyphenate Gifted Child on facebook.com/rapplerdotcom on June 4, 7 PM as she performs and pays tribute to her fellow frontliners on Rappler Live Jam. #NurtureTheGift – Rappler.com