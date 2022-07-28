5 reasons to keep newcomer smartphone brand narzo on your radar

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by narzo and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

In the Philippines’ saturated phone market, many entry-level model lines have come and gone to capture the hearts of the mobile game playing, content-loving Filipino mass market. The challenge in creating a superstar phone is to tick all the boxes of the people’s wishlist: heavy-duty specs, affordable prices, and most importantly, durability.

Though the ask is not easy, newly launched smartphone brand narzo is ready to deliver. Dubbed as a game changer, narzo has launched in the Philippines with a bid to raise the standards of entry-level phones in the local market. narzo made its Southeast Asian debut as an independent brand in the Philippines, and has put in the work to provide the trifecta that Filipinos want in their phones – and more.

So, what exactly makes this newcomer worth your pesos? In this list, we dive into the five key points that make narzo worthy of its game changer status.

Competitive models

narzo has the vision of bringing the latest that tech has to offer to every Filipino. To accomplish this, the brand carries phones with powerhouse hardware at prices less than P16,000. Case in point: The narzo 50 Pro 5G which boasts 5G connectivity, a super AMOLED screen, MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, a Vapor Chamber Cooling System and a hefty 5000 mAh battery at a suggested retail price (SRP) of P15,999. Working with an even lower price point? Look at the 50 Pro 5G’s younger sibling, the narzo 50 5G, which also offers 5G mobile connectivity and a 5000 mAh battery, but with a still-stunning FHD+ Ultra Smooth screen and built-in memory expandable up to a whopping 1TB through MicroSD external storage with an SRP of only P12,999.

Diverse offerings



narzo understands the interests of the Filipino market. According to a study by consulting firm YCP Solidiance, there are 43 million active gamers (a number which is bolstered by mobile gamers) in the Philippines as of 2021. Filipinos are also avid social media users, with over 92 million active users as of January 2022 according to DataReportal’s Digital 2022 report. Whether it’s for a gamer or a content creator, narzo offers affordable phones that cater to their needs with their five available units: the 50, 50A, and 50A Prime, along with the newer 50 5G and 50 Pro 5G models.

Nationwide accessibility

Accessibility is another concern that narzo wants to address. Their phones are available to test and purchase in-store not just in Metro Manila, but across the country, going as far as Ilocos in the north and Davao in the south. By the end of 2022, narzo aims to have its products available in 200 stores nationwide. The emphasis on in-store availability enables narzo to reach any and every Filipino, just as the brand envisions.

Reliable realme roots

Although narzo is a fledgling brand, new customers can be assured that their phones meet the standard of their well-known parent company. narzo first began as a model series of realme, which has made its own mark in the country as proven by its status as the number one smartphone brand in the Philippines for five consecutive quarters, based on the International Data Corporation (IDC) Q1 2022 sell-in reports. Now, narzo is stepping out of the realme ecosystem to hold its own as a standalone mid to entry-level challenger brand.

Long-term durability and support

No matter how spec’d up a phone is, the real test of your money’s worth is its durability. narzo wants to break the stereotype of “affordable means sirain” with its products’ solid hardware along with the brand’s dedicated after-sales services with over 21 realme-backed service centers.



With these five reasons, narzo shows how it has designed its overall brand to deliver what the Filipino public wants – powerful, affordable smartphones that cater to the people’s interests. For buyers who are in the entry-level market for a well-rounded phone that won’t break the bank, narzo may be just what you’re looking for. To shop narzo phones, visit their Lazada flagship store. To stay updated on the latest news, follow narzo at https://www.facebook.com/narzoPhilippines. – Rappler.com