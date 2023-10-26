AboitizPower marks World Sustainability Day with a call for action

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AboitizPower (AP) celebrates World Sustainability Day with an emphasis on SDG 17, which focuses on partnerships for different goals. After all, partnerships have always been important to the company, with one of its core values being teamwork. AP finds value in continuous mutually beneficial ventures.

Having reliable partners makes it possible to achieve greater impacts to the environment. As an example, AP distribution unit Davao Light’s partnership with several entities, including the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Aboitiz Foundation, and the Davao City government, allowed them to plant over 18,000 mangroves at the Aboitiz Cleanergy Park, successfully playing a part in mitigating carbon emission buildup.

AP subsidiary Therma Visayas, meanwhile, partnered with Kabilin Bamboo and Nature Farms and the Bato Barangay Council to launch a livelihood program that allowed residents to turn long woody grass into products like bamboo tiles, armchairs, and tables. This also enhanced their capital and skills development while widening environmental awareness.

In another partnership, Aboitiz Renewables and Singapore-based Vena Energy signed a joint venture that cemented investment in the latter’s greenfield 102-megawatt wind power project in Rizal and Laguna. This advances AP’s long-term objective of growing its renewable energy capacity.

These achievements show it truly takes more than one’s self to attain greater impact. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE