Acer launches new laptops, gaming devices, eco-friendly air purifier, monitors

The announcements were made during the Global Press Conference held online last April 20

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Acer Philippines and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Acer announced new devices, including laptops, monitors, projectors, and new devices under the eco-friendly Vero line and a Vero air purifier under its acerpure brand during the Global Press Conference held online last April 20.

This is not acerpure’s first air purifier but the first one that is sustainable. The acerpure pro Vero air purifier is made with 100% recyclable materials and uses 35% PCR plastic in the chassis to decrease 20% CO2 emissions during its production compared to using virgin plastic. The air purifier also uses water-based ink and recyclable packaging to further minimize its carbon footprint. The air purifier features a space-saving exterior, a clean, matte white finish, and an intuitive LED touch panel.

Acer announced new additions to its eco-friendly Vero line with the Aspire Vero Laptop and Acer Vero Projector.

The Aspire Vero 15 laptop, powered by 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, features a 15-inch FHD IPS display, Acer VeroSense™ for battery management, and a 1440p QHD webcam that comes with Acer PurifiedView™ and Acer PurifiedVoice™ collaboration technology.

The Aspire Vero 15 has more percentage of PCR plastic used in the chassis from 30% before to 40% and was successfully made with 30% fewer CO2 emissions in the production of the chassis material, which is paint-free and has less volatile organic compounds. The keycaps and adapter casing use 50% PCR materials while the smooth OceanGlass™ trackpad also incorporates recycled ocean-bound plastic.

Acer also launched major updates to its Predator gaming laptop line-up, with new designs and support for industry-leading technology, including 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series GPUs.

Acer’s most powerful gaming laptop to date is the Predator Triton 17 X ((PTX17-71), which combines a sophisticated minimalist design with game-ready hardware. This was designed for gamers and professionals who want a thin mobile laptop that can handle graphic-intensive AAA games and resource-intensive work apps.

Meanwhile, The Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs™ Edition brings glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D to the world of gaming, supporting more than 70 modern and classic titles, with continuous additions.

Acer also launched the new Acer Swift X 16 (SFX16-61G), a laptop with a suite of performance-packed features for graphic designing, 3D rendering, and video editing.

Other new launches from Acer are the Predator Triton 14 and Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs.

Acer also launched the new Predator Orion X gaming desktop featuring a sci-fi inspired, DIY-friendly design and running on up to the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900KS processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 GPUs.

The 44.5-inch Nitro XZ452CU V curved gaming monitor brings smooth, immersive displays with a 1500R Dual QHD panel, 32:9 ultrawide aspect ratio and 165 Hz refresh rate

The Predator X34 V is a gaming monitor known as the “fast and furious” with a curved 34-inch OLED display, UWQHD resolution, and 175 Hz refresh rate with 0.1 ms (G to G).

For hybrid workforces, Acer also announced a new TravelMate line of business laptops, all powered by 13th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro processors, and feature 16:10 premium displays of up to OLED resolutions, 65 Wh fast charging long battery life, and secured log-in with fingerprint reader or IR camera.

These laptops are optimized with Dust Defender technology to enhance performance, comply with military-grade durability standards, and designed for sustainability with TCO certification on selected configurations in some countries and EPEAT registration.

The TravelMate P6 14 features 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors with an Intel® Evo™ design and a 2.8K OLED display in a thin and light chassis while the TravelMate P4 14 features a 2.2K resolution display, a WUXGA display built with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050 GPUs, and a 65Wh fast-charging, long-lasting battery. The TravelMate P2 comes with 14- or 16-inch displays and combines features such as a 16:10 WUXGA display, up to 64GB DDR4 memory, and reliable internet connections with Wi-Fi 6E and 4G LTE. – Rappler.com