The unity ride will assemble at CP Garcia cor UP Ave on August 9, 8 am

Published 3:09 PM, August 08, 2018 Rappler in Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines — Last May 27, an estimated 5,000 riders rode together to protest versus policies that discriminate against motorcycle riders.

For one, more towns and cities are implementing ordinances either banning helmets or only requiring half-face helmets, citing the prevalence of crime. Riders have already expressed concerns with these policies as not only are they discriminated against as presumed criminals, but their safety is also compromised.

Secondly, the government has also been cracking down on motorcycles for hire or habal-habal. This includes the motorcycle-taxi app, Angkas. These pay-to-ride services are deemed illegal as, based on the law, motorcycles can only be registered as either private or government vehicles.

Groups that feel disenfranchised by these policies will be coming together again on August 9 for their second unity ride.

From CP Garcia, protesters will ride in solidarity through Commonwealth, Tandang Sora, and then back around to the Quezon City Circle.

Aside from protesting discriminatory policies in general, a program will be held after the ride to question government inaction when it comes to habal-habal regulation.

Last June 6, a congressional committee headed by Hon. Winston “Winnie” T. Castelo of Metro Manila Development agreed on the benefits of motorcycle-taxis and that their non-regulation pose a greater danger. The committee ordered the Land Transport Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to give motorcycle taxis the same regulation given to Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS).

The 30 days for the LTFRB to enact these orders have already lapsed.

Everyone is welcome to join the unity ride. Assembly is at CP Garcia cor UP Ave, 8 am - 9 am. After, a program will be held at the Quezon City Circle at 10 am.

Supporters can also participate online by signing this petition on Change.org. – Rappler.com