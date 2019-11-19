MANILA, Philippines – In celebration of their first anniversary in the Philippines, GrabFood invited media publications at the Zuellig building in Makati last November 14 to share exciting trends, goals, and growth of their merchant-partners.

Since launching GrabFood in November 2018, they were able to reach 35 locations nationwide with major partners such as McDonald’s, KFC, Pizza Hut, Bon Chon, The Max’s Group, and Jollibee Food Corporation. They also became a trusted food delivery service for small and medium enterprises like Jollijeeps.

In a market survey conducted by Kantar, a global market research firm, 76% of Filipino consumers said that GrabFood is their most often used food delivery platform.

These milestones have inspired the team behind this food delivery service to amp up their efforts to help more Filipinos.

“At Grab, we recognize that success isn’t measured by numbers alone, but by the impact it has brought to the lives of our fellow Filipinos,” said EJ Dela Vega, GrabFood Philippines Head. So, they held their first Golden Lunchbox Award last October, a recognition given to GrabFood’s consumers, merchant-partners, and delivery partners with the most outstanding performance and breakthrough growth.

“At the end of the day, we are fueled by our mission to elevate the lives of Filipinos and empower them to grow with Grab,” said Dela Vega.

Breakthrough merchants

Sisig sa Rada, a micro enterprise owned by Alicia Laqi has already reached more than P2 million in sales from GrabFood delivery alone. “While the queue for my food already reaches far beyond a normal line, my revenues rose sharply because of the addition of GrabFood. It helped complement my already popular, small stall and allowed me to earn more without adding a new branch,” she said.

24 Chicken, a Korean fried chicken joint has tripled its sales, allowing it to expand to 8 branches as demand for its tasty food grew rapidly after they partnered with GrabFood for delivery services. “We weren’t expecting an influx of customers, but with Grab we now serve more customers than before,” owner Jeff Sy said.

Another merchant success story is that of Empanada Nation which saw its business grow by as much as 5x and is now targeting to end 2019 with 11 branches after GrabFood helped them drive new demand for their products.

Kanto Freestyle, a restaurant that offers eaters with lutong-bahay meals found that GrabFood is an integral part of their business plan because of the value that it drives for the company. “Before, whenever we plan to open a new branch to expand, we usually just look into the viability of the community, but now, we are looking at who we’ll reach through the delivery service. It changed our decision-making in expansion,” said Paul Cruz, marketing and social media manager for Kanto Freestyle.

It’s not just the merchants who have benefitted from GrabFood’s services. Albert Orea, who was awarded Top GrabFood Delivery-Partner said that GrabFood changed his life. “Dati po akong fish dealer. Ang kinikita ko po sa pagtitinda, P2000, P1500. Pero mas malaki pa yung pautang kaya hindi po namin lagi na-re-remit yung pera sa pagtitinda ng isda,” he said. Now that he’s with Grab, he’s now capable of sending his children to private schools. “Naging healthy rin po ako. Ang pangangatawan ko po laging handa mag rides para sa mga customers (I became healthy. My body’s always ready to drive for my customers)."

GrabFood aims to continue the growth of the food delivery industry in the Philippines by expanding in at least 10 more cities. They’ll also start introducing the option to deliver via bicycle and a runner on foot.

“GrabFood commits to the growth of the food delivery industry in the Philippines. The impact we’ve created to our community of consumers, delivery partners, and merchant partners have inspired us to grow and serve them more,” Dela Vega said. – Rappler.com

To celebrate their first anniversary, GrabFood is holding their biggest online feast called ‘One Big Handaan’. They’ll be giving away free supply of GrabFood vouchers for a year, daily merchant deals, happy hour offers, and a special P1 delivery from November 15 to December 6.