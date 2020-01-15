MANILA, Philippines – SM Supermalls, SM Cares, and SM Foundation Inc. deliver over 2,000 kalinga relief packs and water to evacuation centers and sorting sites in Bauan, Tanauan, and Sto. Tomas in Batangas for the families affected by the Taal Volcano eruption. Over 6,500 relief packs are expected to be dispatched to various evacuation areas.





An initial truckload of over 2,500 pieces 6.6L SM Bonus distilled bottled water was sent earlier to evacuation centers in Sto. Toribio, Banay-Banay, and Inosloban-Maraouy in Lipa and to the Batangas City Coliseum in Batangas. Dole out





SM Supermalls has partnered with the Philippine National Red Cross to extend urgent relief support and assistance to affected communities through its 12 malls in South Luzon. Those who wish to donate may drop-off their in-kind donations at the designated Oplan Tulong Express booths in the following SM malls: Bacoor, Dasmariñas, Molino, Rosario, Trece Martires, Imus, Sta. Rosa, San Pablo, Calamba, Batangas, Lipa, and Lucena.

For updates and announcements, visit www.smsupermalls.com or its Facebook page @smsupermalls.