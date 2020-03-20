[Editor's note: As more and more members of the workforce are unable to work because of the enhanced community quarantine amid the coronavirus, McDonald's assures its employees that they will be given the necessary financial support. Below is their statement.]

MANILA, Philippines – As the situation on COVID-19 remains to be uncertain, Golden Arches Development Corporation (McDonald’s Philippines), majority-owned and operated by Dr. George T. Yang has announced the release of a response fund of P500 million pesos to enable the company to provide assistance for its employees and communities it serves.

For company employees, the fund covers:

Restaurant crew and managers whether they are unable to come to work or not, and head office employees’ salaries to be released for the period of the quarantine.

A special premium pay package will be provided for crew and managers who are able to come to work in selected stores that remain open to serve the community in enhanced quarantine areas.

Special benefits like provision of care kits (face masks, alcohol, and vitamins) to ensure employee safety in the workplace as well as provisions for premium pay.

For communities: the fund covers food to be donated by the company to frontliners like medical health workers, LGU workers, NGO volunteers, and the marginalized sector who are challenged to have access to food during this time.

According to McDonald's Philippines Chairman and Founder Dr. George Yang, "amidst any crisis, people must come first; we do what we can to ensure their welfare. We also have a responsibility to our partners to ensure that they can continue doing business and be able to care for their own people. Finally, as a Filipino company, we have a duty to be a partner of the government in serving the public in whatever way we can."