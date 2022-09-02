Did you know that you can achieve white and fragrant clothes with Surf Active Clean? It’s affordable and conveniently available in malls and sari-sari stores.

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Surf and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

At home, we want our loved ones to wear clean and fragrant clothes. But washing a giant pile of laundry can take a longer time to finish. It might even take a whole day to soak, rinse, and dry everything if you like hand washing the clothes.

Doing the laundry can be a demanding task, hence it’s called a chore. But wais homemakers know that one of the ways to make the laundry experience more delightful and enjoyable is to find a reliable detergent – like Surf Active Clean.

Using Surf Active Clean helps save your precious time and energy by making scrubbing dirt and stain away easier, allowing you to do other household activities, side hustles, and spend more time with the family.

Surf Active Clean detergent powder not only removes dirt from your clothes effectively, but also makes your laundry more delightful with its best-ever fragrance (vs. its previous formulations). This improved fragrance offering is formulated to make clothes whiter and more fragrant, – just as you would expect from more expensive detergent brands you see in the market.

You can choose the fragrance you like from floral cherry blossom, purple blooms, to fresh fragrances like rose fresh and sun fresh.

Ask your kids and partners and they will surely agree – there’s no better feeling than waking up to clean and fresh bed sheets and bath towels in the morning. So mabango!

You don’t have to worry about your clothes ending up with kulob smell even during rainy days. With Surf Active Clean, you can fight that musty odor.

Lastly, it’s affordable and is conveniently available in malls and sari-sari stores. This is why it remains to be a wais choice among homemakers.

Now you know that you don’t need to spend too much if you want your clothes to be clean and more fragrant. Surf Active Clean can whiten and brighten clothes easily, plus it helps make clothes smell extra fresh and mabango. It’s super sulit and a reliable partner when it comes to dealing with your unwashed clothes.



At the end of the day, we only want the best things for our families. The good thing is that there are products out there like Surf Active Clean that allow us to achieve this goal while spending less. – Rappler.com