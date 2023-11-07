Andi Manzano Reyes on raising a holistic child with NANKID® INFINIPRO® HA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

She also unveils why she believes in the importance of nourishing a child’s holistic development

Now a mom of three, Andi Manzano Reyes brings with her years of experience when it comes to choosing formula milk to help her raise children holistically. It shows every time we see photos and videos of her kids on social media.

How does she do it especially when raising a toddler like Amelia? Andi shares that one of the ways is by speaking to her positively.

“I try to be careful with my words especially when I’m angry,” said Andi. “At home, I try to make it a safe space for her to learn and to explore and to even be open about how she feels. I have an open communication with her and also [let her know that it’s okay] to make mistakes.”

Another important thing that Andi makes sure Amelia experiences is less screen time and more time outdoors. She would sometimes bring them to a nearby farm so they could run around and breathe fresh air. They also have a small garden in their home where Andi’s kids get to take part in planting and harvesting vegetables.

“You can’t take away screen time but it’s also important to bring them out,” said Andi. “It’s nice to let them explore and see nature. We need to see them go out and explore. It can be as simple as going to the park.”

Now that Amelia has been going out more Andi makes sure that her holistic development is nourished so she can explore the world around her. To help give that holistic advantage, Andi trusts NANKID® INFINIPRO® HA.

“NANKID® INFINIPRO® HA covers all the things I’m looking for which are immunity, aid in digestion, brain development and growth. She also has allergies and NANKID® is hypoallergenic so it really helps especially since it’s allergy season,” said Andi.

According to Andi, she found NANKID® after careful research that included consulting with fellow mom friends and her pediatrician.

What’s in NANKID® INFINIPRO® HA?

NANKID® INFINIPRO® HA, Nestle’s latest scientific breakthrough with the unique five HMO (Human Milk Oligosaccharides)1 complex, a first in the world. This makes the latest formulation of NANKID® their most advanced blend yet.

“This five HMO1 complex helps support the different areas of a child’s development,” said Roan Esguerra, NANKID® brand manager. “Apart from the five HMO1 complex, there are also other exclusive nutrients that are found in NANKID® – B. Lactis probiotic and Partially Hydrolyzed Whey protein.” B. Lactis probiotic supports immunity and digestion while partially hydrolyzed whey protein helps reduce the risk for allergies. These exclusive nutrients, including the five HMO1 complex, support the five areas of a child’s development: immunity, brain development, growth, digestion, and allergy prevention.

That’s why Andi encourages other parents to look into the benefits of NANKID® INFINIPRO® HA for their children.

“You can do your research. Ask around, ask your [pediatrician]. You would know what’s best for your child,” said Andi. “NANKID® has also been in the industry for such a long time. It’s such a credible brand. And I’ve known parents who took NANKID® so I’m also giving it to Amelia. It’s not just research but everything else and of course, most especially the five HMO1 complex.”

You, too, can give your children the holistic advantage today and nourish their infinite possibilities in with NANKID®. – Rappler.com

NANKID® INFINIPRO® HA FOUR is not a breastmilk substitute but a growing-up milk especially suited for healthy young children from above three years old and onwards.

1 Not from human milk