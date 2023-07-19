Ang Huling El Bimbo is now the most-watched Filipino musical of all time

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Captivating more than 220,000 live audiences and over 7 million online viewers, the hit musical Ang Huling El Bimbo (AHEB) has reached icon status with this epic milestone in the history of Philippine theater, emerging as the most-watched Filipino musical to date. The longest-running Filipino production from Newport World Resorts has successfully staged 115 shows in 2018 and 2019, and additional 60 shows for this year’s run.

Thousands of fans will be flocking to the theater with the show still running to continuously raise its groundbreaking audience record. There will only be a few shows before this year’s run makes a spectacular finale on July 23, as the musical goes onstage every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8 pm with matinee performances every Saturday and Sunday at 3 pm.

Tickets are now available at Newport World Resorts Box Office, TicketWorld, and SM Tickets outlets: P3,776 (SVIP), 3,236 (VIP), P2,696 (GOLD), P1,942 (SILVER), and P1,079 (BRONZE).

