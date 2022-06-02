Anne Curtis returns to stage with ‘LUV-ANNE: The Comeback’ concert

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Viva Live Inc. and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

With less than a week to go, Social Media Superstar Anne Curtis has been hard at work with rehearsals and preparations for her much-awaited concert, LUV-ANNE: The Comeback.

Happening on June 11 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater at Resorts World Manila, Anne is going all out with a stellar team: at the helm is director Paolo Valenciano with creative direction by Teacher Georcelle Dapat-Sy, and the musical direction of maestro Louie Ocampo.

Snippets of Anne doing her dance and voice rehearsals show how much the multi-hyphenate star is enjoying preparations for her comeback concert.

Looking at the behind-the-scenes photos, her dance rehearsals with the G-Force Angels promise electric energy for every concert-goer.

Despite her busy schedule, Anne is still able to squeeze in tender moments with her daughter Dahlia via quick video calls. Those calls give Anne the spark of energy to give it her all during rehearsals.

Catch Anne Curtis live on June 11 at Resorts World Manila. Tickets start at Php2,500 (Bronze), followed by Php4,500 (Silver), Php6,500 (Gold), Php8,000 (VIP), Ph9,000 (SVIP), and Php10,000 (Platinum). For ticket inquiries, call Viva (0908)814-4601, Ticketworld (02)8891-9999, or SM Tickets (02)8470-2222. – Rappler.com