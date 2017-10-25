The digital financial service wants to make mobile and digital payments more accessible to Filipinos nationwide

Published 12:42 PM, October 25, 2017 Rappler in Partnership with

[Editor's note: The following is a message from PayMaya Philippines]

PayMaya Philippines, the pioneer and leader in digital financial services in the country, is deploying revolutionary payment technologies that make mobile and digital payment transactions more accessible to Filipinos nationwide.

These latest homegrown innovations include:

PayMaya QR, the in-app feature based on Quick Response (QR) technology, which allows users to make instant payments using their phones;

PayMaya in Messenger, which enables users to create an account, pay bills, buy load, and send money to their Facebook friends;

PayMaya Tap-to-Pay facility, available at major tollroads, which allows motorists to breeze through payment booths by simply tapping their contactless cards; and,

PayMaya ID cards Plus, which are being used in schools and cities all around the country.

“This is just the beginning for PayMaya as we bring breakthrough payment technologies that help improve the experience of consumers. As the digital economy grows, the need for a more robust and frictionless digital payments ecosystem becomes increasingly important, and PayMaya has been leading the way towards realizing this vision,” said Doy Vea, President and CEO at PayMaya Philippines. PayMaya is the digital financial services arm of PLDT and Smart’s Voyager Innovations.

Smoother, faster transactions

Through PayMaya QR technology – the first-of-its-kind implementated in the country for QR code payments – users are able to easily and quickly make payments using their mobile phones by tapping the scan function from within the PayMaya app and then scanning the merchant’s PayMaya QR code.

Just this week, PayMaya accelerated the roll out of QR-based payments through a full-scale deployment that involved having the technology available in Smart Stores nationwide; in communities starting with canteens in partner schools like STI and commercial establishments in cashless cities such as Muntinlupa and Malabon; and in popular merchants within SmartSpots already enabled by WiFi connectivity in key cities such as Baguio, Cebu, and Davao.

Revolutionizing social payments

PayMaya is at the forefront of transforming the mobile phone into a virtual wallet through its partnership with Facebook, which has paved the way for PayMaya services to be available through the Messenger app, the top messaging app in the country today.

With over 50 million Facebook users in the country today, this innovation has helped open PayMaya’s functionalities, making bills payment, buying prepaid load credits, and sending money to other users more widely available.

Building digital cities and communities

PayMaya has taken an active role in forging “cashless” communities nationwide, starting with partner cities and municipalities, as well as school communities through its PayMaya ID Plus payment cards that serve the dual function of a prepaid payment and identification card.

PayMaya has rolled out this technology in cities such as Malolos City, Balanga City, Muntinlupa City, Catbalogan City, and Tacloban City, as well as in schools such as STI. Aside from being an ID and payments card, the PayMaya-enabled ID cards can also be used for ATM withdrawals. It can also be accepted for payments anywhere in the world – both for online and physical stores – wherever Visa is honored.

In partnership with Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), PayMaya has rolled out Tap-To-Pay, the first contactless payment acceptance for tollways in the country. Enabled by PayMaya Business, this gives motorists another payment option for a seamless, convenient, and hassle-free motoring experience. MPTC operates the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), and the Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX).

PayMaya is also making cashless payments acceptance more widely available. In the near future, payments enabled by PayMaya will also be accepted online and in-store in popular food chains, supermarkets, and malls such as McDonald’s, Army Navy, Domino’s Pizza, and Gaisano Supermarkets, among others. To further reach more users, Smart and PayMaya are also set to equip Smart retail partners down to the sari-sari store levels with the payment technology.