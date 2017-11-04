In case you missed it, McDonald’s dropped a 15-foot McDelivery Pin during Undas to meet serious McDo cravings

Published 8:51 AM, November 04, 2017 In Partnership with

[Editor's Note: The following is a press release from McDonald's Philippines]

MANILA, Philippines – McDonald’s showed some lovin’ to the thousands of people who flocked to the cemetery during All Saints Day by mounting a gigantic pin to serve as the easy meet-up point for McDelivery riders and hungry consumers who are craving for their McDo faves.

All people had to do was to order via McDelivery and indicate Manila Memorial Park Sucat as their delivery location at checkout. Then, customers were able to claim their orders right by the giant McDelivery Pin

Check out the video below to see what happened.

