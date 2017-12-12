The lifestyle brand uses the iconic song to pay tribute to overseas Pinoys

Published 10:25 AM, December 12, 2017

[Editor's Note: The following is a press release from Bench]

For Filipinos, December is the most special time of the year, with gatherings, parties, and family reunions planned to usher in the Christmas Season. For over 2 million Pinoys working abroad and their loved ones, it is doubly significant, as the month is also Overseas Filipino Worker Awareness Month.

This year, to commemorate the occasion, Bench, the Philippines’ premier lifestyle brand, has launched “Anak”. It is an online film paying tribute to our OFW’s, starring those most dear to them – their children. Inline with their #LoveLocal advocacy, Bench brought together participants from fourteen countries across four continents to create a version of Freddie Aguilar’s timeless song unlike anything seen or heard before.

Crafted from the performances of sixteen children of OFWs, “Bench - Anak” weaves together multiple languages and dialects to reflect the multinational upbringings experienced by many Filipino families. Among the performers are Bench endorsers Rocco Nacino and Max Collins, who know all too well what it’s like to have parents willing to sacrifice everything to provide for their loved ones.

“As a kid, siyempre hindi ko pa naiintindihan lahat. Ba’t kailangan mo umalis dito,” says Nacino, who grew up in the Philippines while his father worked as an engineer in Singapore. As for Collins, who was able to live with her mother who worked as a store manager in Vallejo, Califarnia, the situation was no less difficult, as she grew up as an outsider for most of her life. Fortunately, the strength and support of her mother saw them through: “My mom is like my best friend. Siya yung tumayong nanay at tatay ko,” says Collins.

From endorsers to regular citizens, “Bench-Anak” is a testament to the deep love and bonds that can exist between children and their parents. This December, as families gather and prepare for the Christmas season, it is Bench’s sincere hope that this film will inspire those who view it to spare a thought for those whose sacrifices make it all possible. – Rappler.com