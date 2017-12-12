They are offering the all-time famous Zarks Ultimate Burger (originally at P149) for only P1, exclusive for 1000 Tribe users only

Published 1:00 PM, December 12, 2017 In partnership with

[Editor's Note: The following is an announcement from Tribe Philippines]

This December, Tribe is celebrating their 1st Anniversary in the Philippines. As a way of rewarding their loyal fans' support, they are offering the all-time famous Zarks Ultimate Burger (originally at P149) for only P1, exclusive for 1000 Tribe users only.

Tribe is an online video streaming app targeted for millennials who want to enjoy the best entertainment from the east and west – the latest K-dramas, popular Hollywood shows, anime series, and more. Get your dose of entertainment anytime, anywhere on Tribe.

Here’s how to join:

- Download the Tribe app on your mobile phone: https://goo.gl/6MyYC7

- Register for an account on Tribe

- Sign up at http://zarks.tribenow.tv/ to be eligible for the Zarks deal

Tribe will announce the lucky 1000 winners on December 15, as well as the participating locations where winners can claim their Tribe Anniversary Prize – Zarks Ultimate burger for P1.

Per DTI FTEB permit no. 17402 Series of 2017