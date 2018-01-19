Alexander Narciso, who's also Sun Life's Chief Agency Distribution Officer, assumes his latest role in the company

Alexander S. Narciso is now the President of Sun Life of Canada (Philippines), Inc. (SLOCPI).

Narciso was formally introduced to members of the media during a briefing held on Thursday, January 19, at Manila House in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Speaking before members of the press, SLOCPI’s Chief Marketing Officer Mylene Lopa said, “He's been mostly behind the scenes but he is among the key factors why Sun Life has been the number one life insurance company in the Philippines for several straight years now. [This is] thanks to his initiatives as the Chief Agency Distribution Officer that empowered the advisers, boosted their skills and deepen their passion for helping Filipinos achieve a Brighter Life."

Narciso joined Sun Life in 1989, handling various agency support roles such as sales training, sales promotions, and agency events.

He has been involved with the company’s major projects such as its demutualization and the launching of its mutual funds and pre-need businesses.

Last July 1, 2017, Narciso formally assumed the role of SLOCPI’s President. It is concurrent to his role as the company’s Chief Agency Distribution Officer.

As President of SLOCPI, Narciso takes the reins of the company’s flagship life insurance business and has full financial, operational, and regulatory responsibility.

“I’m very optimistic that we will be able to deliver and grow our business in the next few years. Actually, that’s also because of the help that you’re providing, the people from media. You are an important supporter to our business,” he said at the same event.

Aside from his roles as SLOCPI’s President and Chief Agency Distribution Officer, Narciso is also the President of Sun Life Financial - Philippines Foundation, Inc. (Sun Life Foundation), the philanthropic arm of SLOCPI. Here, he is in charge of governance of the foundation and oversees the programs and partnerships of the unit.

Currently, Sun Life Foundation partners with accredited foundations and non-government organizations who share a common vision in building a brighter world in the areas of education, healthcare, environment, and arts and culture.