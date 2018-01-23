Let the feasts and cheers continue as Okada Manila brings exciting dining promos in store for guests

Published 11:26 AM, January 23, 2018

[Editor’s note: The following is an announcement from Okada Manila.]

What better way to start 2018 than with a new season of sumptuous delights? Let the feasts and cheers continue as Okada Manila brings exciting dining promotions in store for guests.

Nestled in the booming Entertainment City in Parañaque, Okada Manila is home to a line-up of signature restaurants helmed by renowned chefs, each offering a specialty cuisine.

Guests are invited to plan a spectacular month for family and loved ones, starting with special promotions including a multitude of glorious feasts.

Medley Buffet

Located at the upper ground floor, Medley Buffet is Okada Manila’s center of local and international gastronomy, bringing together a symphony of delectable flavors to guests’ tables.

Medley features several live-cooking stations highlighting staples and specialties from around the world, starting with a spread of salads, appetizers, and international cheeses. Guests can expect a banquet of local and international cuisines such as Chinese, Indian, Japanese, Korean, and Western fare served daily.

Straight from the restaurant’s grill are perfectly cooked meats waiting to be carved. To cap off each delightful meal, guests are offered a variety of sweets and treats in the dessert section. Also included in the buffet are free-flowing drinks, coffee, and hot tea.

New Year’s Treat at Medley Buffet

This January, Medley allows diners to enjoy up to 20% off on lunch and dinner buffet rates. Actual discounted rates start at PHP1,488 and PHP2,188 per person for lunch and dinner, respectively.

This promo is valid for a minimum of two guests to a maximum of 10 guests per group from Mondays to Thursdays beginning January 15 until February 8, 2018.

*This offer cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions and discounts. Terms and conditions apply. Per DTI-FTEB No. 0203 Series of 2018.

Sunday Bubbly Lunch at Medley Buffet

For guests who simply love lavish weekend brunches, Medley turns up the indulgence a notch by offering an enhanced buffet spread featuring slow-cooked striploin and more Asian favorites such as Peking duck, a mouthwatering dim sum selection, and freshly made tempura.

Offered at PHP2,700 per person, the Sunday Bubbly Lunch includes free-flowing Chandon Brut, allowing guests to celebrate and toast to the weekend in style!

*Medley Buffet’s rates include taxes and service charge.

Goryeo Korean Dining

Goryeo Korean Dining restaurant offers guests an upscale Korean barbecue experience complete with an indulgent menu of delectable banchan appetizers, premium meats for grilling, and centuries-old recipes that offer a taste of Korea’s flavors.

What sets the restaurant apart from others are its luxurious and stylish accents that give off a traditional and authentic Korean ambiance, combined with impressive modern décor.

Unlimited Samgyeopsal

Goryeo’s Chef Hojin Lee welcomes 2018 by inviting guests to partake in an authentic Korean feast of unlimited samgyeopsal or grilled pork belly from January 13 until February 13, 2018.

Offered at PHP1,895 per person, the unlimited samgyeopsal comes with four soju cocktails. Choices include Toni’s Mojito, Jec’s Soju, Blue Nikko, and Rainberry Strawberry.

*Goryeo’s rates are subject to taxes and service charge.

Prior reservations are required. For more information, guests may contact Okada Manila’s restaurant reservations at (02) 555 5799.

