Published 11:16 AM, January 26, 2018

[Editor’s note: The following is an announcement from FlySpaces.]

FlySpaces, Southeast Asia’s leading marketplace for flexible office space, has launched a new product called FlySpaces Passport.

FlySpaces Passport is a subscription service that allows employees of companies and entrepreneurs to work basically anywhere, anytime in a select number of exclusive co-working spaces around Metro Manila.

“Employee mobility and flexibility are now a must among small and large corporations. With this product, companies can empower their staff to work from professional and well-equipped co-working spaces anywhere in the Metro, from Quezon City to BGC. This is a revolutionary product in the market,” Mario Berta, CEO of FlySpaces, announced.

Passport aims at empowering not only companies that have staff in high mobility functions like sales and consulting, but also those that allow a work-from-home policy and want to provide their employees access to professional spaces with high-speed Internet connection and great work environment.

Passport offers two types of subscription: a single subscription for solo entrepreneurs and small teams; and a corporate solution for larger organizations and teams that allows the sharing of Passes among team members, along with a tracking system for space check-ins

“By connecting our space partners, we create a cascading network effect where single co-working operators can quickly increase their profile and business opportunities via Passport and our platform,” Peter Northcott, FlySpaces Vice President for Marketing and Product Development, said.

The first partners of FlySpaces Passport in Manila are Acceler8, Square One, Racket Room, Builtable, The Common Space, Cofficina, STKD Zeppelin, Clock In, and Workhaven – all of which can be accessed by subscribers of Flyspaces Passport through the subscription services.

More partners will be added in the future to help expand the local footprint.

Bianca Cruz of Acceler8 said, "We've always had a great relationship with FlySpaces, and when they launched Passport, we were thrilled to be part of it! Acceler8 has always been about making connections in every possible way and Passport gave us the opportunity to be part of the network of accessible work spaces in Manila."

"This is just the first step towards creating a Regional Passport, with which all our space partners can be accessed through one single subscription across all the countries where we operate. This is going to be a huge step forward towards employee mobility and we are happy to empower our partners through our technology,” Berta concluded.

Visit www.flyspaces.com/passport/manila for more details. Rappler readers get a free 30-day trial when you use the code RAPPLERNEWS.