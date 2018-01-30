The summit's first lineup of speakers is composed of Anselmo Ramos, Lionel Carreon, and Josy Paul

Published 10:35 AM, January 30, 2018

[Editor's note: The following is an announcement from Ad Summit Pilipinas 2018.]

Ad Summit Pilipinas 2018, tagged as the biggest and much-awaited biennial advertising and marketing event in the country, has just announced its first batch of speakers who are set to share their expert insights on exploring new ways of measuring brand success.

Aptly themed “DIY Your ROI”, the summit, scheduled from March 7 to 10 at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center, promises to bring together powerhouse speakers from around the globe to enlighten participants on the most relevant topics shaping the marketing communication industry today.

First on the list is Anselmo Ramos, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer (COO) of DAVID, a creative-driven agency born in the legacy of advertising icon, David Ogilvy. He will discuss how to DIY one’s Return On Ideas.

Ramos is the creative mind behind Burger King’s famous Proud Whopper campaign; as well as Heinz’s Wiener Stampede, which is DAVID’s first ever Super Bowl spot, and Pass The Heinz campaign, an idea DAVID brought to life from the hit television series, Mad Men.

Before DAVID, Ramos was COO of Ogilvy & Mather Sao Paulo, where he created the Dove Real Beauty Sketches campaign in 2013, winning for his team the first Titanium Grand Prix Award at Cannes for Latin America. Ogilvy & Mather Sao Paulo also won the 2013 Cannes Lions Agency of the Year for the same campaign.

Ramos has won 195 Cannes Lions to date, as well as multiple metals from The One Show, CLIOs, and D&AD, among others. He was also featured on Adweek’s Creative 100 list, which recognizes the industry’s most important leaders in technology, media, and marketing.

Because of Ramos’ leadership, DAVID Miami was selected as an Advertising Age A-List Agency in 2017, under the Creative Innovators and Agency Standouts categories.



Ad Summit Pilipinas will also bring in Josy Paul, Chairman and COO of BBDO India, an agency respected for delivering some of the world’s most compelling commercial content across all mediums and screens. At Ad Summit Pilipinas 2018, he will talk about ways to bring a Return on Innovation.

A visionary in his own right, Paul and his team believe that India needs more “acts not ads,” and this thinking has produced such revolutionary ideas like Gillette’s Women against Lazy Stubble, which bagged international awards such as the Inaugural Gold for Effectiveness at Cannes in 2011.

Together with his team, Paul won the prestigious White Pencil at the D&AD Social Impact awards in 2016 and the Yellow Pencil at the D&AD awards in 2017. They have also clinched the Grand Prix at AdFest, Spikes Asia, and APAC Effies.

Paul is listed in the Top Ten Most Influential People in Indian Advertising. He was awarded as the Creative Person of the Year for India and South Asia in 2012, 2015, and 2016 and was named Creative Agency Head of the Year by the Indian Advertising Association (IAA) in 2016.

Before BBDO, Paul was National Creative Director of JWT in 2000 and co-founder of rmgdavid, a second agency of Ogilvy.

Last of the first batch of speakers is Lionel Carreon, who has held the position of Global Director of Creative Recruiting at R/GA since 2013. As a global Filipino, his talk will focus on how a Return on Identity can bring one success, be it for campaigns or career in general.

Carreon, who has over 22 years of experience in the advertising industry, started as an intern but soon became a copywriter due to his hard work and creative excellence. He started his career at Goodby Silverstein & Partners in San Francisco.

In 2006, he decided to leave the creative department and landed a recruiting position, supervising the creative recruiting at AKQA San Francisco and Deutsch Los Angeles.

Of this first batch of speakers, Ad Summit Pilipinas 2018 chair Norman Agatep said, “We are gathering some of the most brilliant minds in the world to enlighten attendees on how best to measure brand success in the fast-evolving marketing communication industry. Monetary profit is no longer the only relevant metric today. It’s time to DIY your ROI.”

Participants looking to see how far they can DIY their ROI should also look out for the Kidlat Awards of the Creative Guild of the Philippines. Fast on its way to becoming the most prestigious creative advertising competition in the country, Kidlat recognizes campaigns and efforts that perfectly bring themes such as “DIY your ROI” into reality.

For those interested in joining the competition, Kidlat is accepting entries aired from February 1, 2017 to January 31, 2018. Final submission deadline on January 31, 2018. The official Entry Kit is available at www.kidlatawards.ph.

Ad Summit Pilipinas is also offering a special Student’s Rate of P5,500.00, applicable only to the first 300 students or academe delegates who will register. Also available is a 10+1 student’s promo, which provides every 10 students who register, one free slot for their dean, professor, or school head.

Interested participants may contact the 4A’s secretariat at 813-4397 or 893-1205, or e-mail 4asp@pldtdsl.net. Registration may also be done through the summit’s official page (www.adsummit.ph). Tickets will be sold in regular price until February 2.

For more information, visit www.adsummit.ph and follow Ad Summit Pilipinas on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.