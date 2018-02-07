100 families from Norzagaray, Bulacan receive solar-powered lights from Shell and Liter of Light

Published 6:30 PM, February 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation (PSPC) has teamed up with Liter of Light to deliver solar-powered house lights to indigent communities in Norzagaray, Bulacan.

The effort benefitted about 100 families residing within the Angat Dam as they received solar-powered lights made out of used PET bottles for their homes. The partnership with Liter of Light also forms part of Shell’s Access to Energy (A2E) program that aims to provide a three-pronged approach to today’s pressing problems: reducing waste and CO2 emissions, giving access to sustainable energy, and inspiring hope for others to follow suit.

As part of the initiative, Shell turned 60 of their retail stations across the country into donation centers for PET bottles, which have been graciously donated by the general public. Liter of Light then taught Shell volunteer employees how to make solar-powered house lights made of used PET bottles, which can provide lighting to homes for up to 5 years.

“From the customer who donated plastic bottles at your Shell station, to the staff and personnel who learned how to build the light, to volunteers who came to Angat today to turn over this gift of light, Shell understands and shares Liter of Light values to bring the people together to solve the huge challenge of energy poverty,” said Silvana Diaz, mother of Liter of Light’s founder Illac Diaz, who graced the turnover ceremony.

Shell’s Access to Energy (A2E) program promotes more accessible and affordable ways to decrease carbon footprint, and the partnership with Liter of Light is just one of the many ways that the energy company is undertaking to emphasize the value of sustainable energy.

“We use access to energy, particularly clean energy, to empower the communities around our areas of operations and help people develop their full potential,” said Sankie Simbulan, Social Performance and Social Investment Manager of Shell Companies in the Philippines.

Innovative energy solutions are just some of Shell’s many goals in addition to providing access to sustainable energy while driving inclusive growth and nation-building. Shell also upholds the importance of sustainable mobility, cleaner-burning natural gas, smarter fuels and lubricants technology. – Rappler.com