RISE, Asia’s largest technology conference, will take place at the Hong Kong Convention Centre on July 9-12.

Published 6:23 PM, March 09, 2018

[Editor's note: The following is press release from RISE Conference 2018.]

RISE, Asia’s largest technology conference, today announced the first speaker line up for their July event. The first 35 speakers will be part of a roster of over 300 speakers who will take to the stage at the Hong Kong Convention Centre, July 9 - 12.

Paddy Cosgrave, Web Summit and RISE CEO, said: “Leaders from the world’s most important technology companies recognize that RISE gives them a platform into the Asian market and an opportunity to meet with decision makers.

“This year’s event features international speakers from Microsoft, Daimler, Uber, and Tinder, alongside some of Asia’s most influential companies like ZhenFund, Line Corporation, and HTC. More world-class speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.”

RISE top speakers

Brad Smith - President, Microsoft



Brad has been at Microsoft since Windows 95 was a project code-named "Chicago." Now, President and Chief Legal Officer, Brad leads on issues including privacy, security, accessibility, environmental sustainability and digital inclusion.

Anna Fang - Partner & CEO, ZhenFund



Anna is the CEO and Partner of ZhenFund, an angel investment fund active in China's TMT sector. Anna oversees the fund's investments, portfolio management, and operations. Since starting the fund in 2011 with Xu Xiaoping, Anna has managed over 300 early stage investments for the fund. She also sits on the Boards of many of ZhenFund’s investments.





Sean Rad - Co-Founder, Tinder



Sean Rad is the Founder of Tinder and was the company's CEO & Chairman until late 2016. Prior to Tinder, Sean was the Founder & President of both Adly and Orgoo. He attended the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business, where he received an honorary degree and gave a commencement speech in 2016.





Dieter Zetsche - CEO - Daimler



Dieter is a German businessman and the Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars since 2006 as well as member of the company's Board since 1998.





The full list of 35 speakers including biographies is available here

RISE attracts the biggest names in technology and media, global business leaders, and VCs and investors from the world’s biggest funds. They all gather to hear from the world-class speakers on the 12 stages at the event. Topics will include cryptocurrency, marketing, the future of finance, the future of transport.

Now in its fourth year, RISE, has become Asia’s most important technology conference bringing speakers from the most notable international companies and 700 of the world's most exciting startups together in Hong Kong. It has grown from 1,000 attendees in 2015 to an expected 15,000 attendees, from over a hundred countries, this year.

Super early bird tickets for the event are available here.

For further information please contact:

Luke McDonnell

RISE Communications Manager

luke.mcdonnell@websummit.com