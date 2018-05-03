The summit will be happening on May 30 at the Marquis Events Place, BGC

Published 4:16 PM, May 03, 2018

[Editor's note: The following is a press release from Salt and Light Venture.]

In 2020, it is expected that almost half of the global workforce will be taken over by millennials – putting them in a highly significant position in our country’s labor force. With more than half left to be divided across the other generations, it is expected that there will be a noticeable generational gap in the near future.

Salt and Light Ventures, together with its speakers across multiple generations, zero in on the issue and clear out the generational fog in its upcoming 2nd Emerging Leaders Summit, happening on May 30 at the Marquis Events Place, Bonifacio Global City.

With the theme Grown Up Digital: Leadership for the Net Generation, this year’s leaders’ summit focuses on topics that will help boost millennial leadership and equip multi-generational organizations with adaptive strategies to achieve better synergy.

The event will feature Gino Borromeo, VP/Chief Strategy Officer for McCann World Group, the authority behind their “Truth About Youth” study and a millennial leader himself. Joining him are Carlo Mata, White & Case Global Managing Director for Operation Center (Manila); executive leadership coach EJ Zara, who is known for his globally accredited development trainings and coaching; Nina Terol, Kick Fire Kitchen Co-Founder and Chief Fireball; and TV host and youth leader Jules Guiang.

The 2nd Emerging Leader's Summit will be held on May 30, 2018 at the Marquis Events Place, Bonifacio Global City.