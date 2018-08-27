Food service giant harnesses the opportunity to boost local employment brought by continuous growth and expansion

Published 4:44 PM, August 27, 2018 In Partnership with



[Editor's note: The following is a press release from McDonald's Philippines.]

McDonald’s Philippines boosts local employment and makes career-building easier for Filipinos as it kicks off its “Go Hire Day”.

The program offers a fast-tracked application process on select days in August and September to give thousands of Filipinos the opportunity to join the company as it continues to expand its footprint in the Philippine market. The initiative is expected to increase the quantity and quality of its restaurant manpower along with its continuous expansion in the country.

McDonald’s Philippines created “Go Hire Day” as a means to recruit more Manager Trainees (MTs) and Crew Members for select areas across the country. Select McDonald’s restaurants are transformed into recruitment hubs for a day. With this initiative, the company eyes to reach its recruitment target of directly hiring over 1,000 Filipinos by the end of the year.

“With ‘Go Hire Day,’ job-seeking is made more accessible and more convenient for students looking into part-time work to help finance their studies, and for fresh graduates who wish to jumpstart their career with the world-class training McDonald’s has to offer,” says Chona Torre, Human Capital Group, Senior Vice President of McDonald’s Philippines.

The McDonald’s Go Hire Day will initially run for four days in August and September, with the following schedule:

August 28, 2018 at McDonald’s Valero (H.V. Dela Costa St. corner. Valero St., Salcedo Village, Makati City);

September 5 at McDonald’s Motorway, Tarlac (Barro San Roque, Tarlac) and McDonald’s Dau (MacArthur Highway, Dau, Mabalacat, Pampanga) for crew;

September 18 at McDonald’s Las Piñas City.

McDonald’s Philippines is looking for bachelor’s degree holders for its manager trainee positions and currently enrolled college students to join its service crew. Interested applicants may find more information on http://bit.ly/GoHire.

The company takes pride in its commitment to its direct hiring policy for all its restaurants since the opening of the first McDonald’s in the country in 1981.