Catch Analytics 2018 on September 19 at the SMX Convention Center

Published 11:50 AM, September 06, 2018

[Editor's note: This is a press release from Analytics 2018.]

Analytics 2018 returns to the Philippines on September 19 at the SMX Convention Center, SM Aura, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. This is the second year that the conference is being held in Manila.

Launched in Singapore by Lighthouse Independent Media, the publisher of Marketing Magazine, Analytics is the region’s premier event for marketing analytics. This year, around 200 marketing managers, advertising executives, data scientists, and analytics professionals are expected to attend the whole-day conference.

The conference’s theme in 2018 is “Shifting Your Gear in Analytics.” Marketing analytics is rapidly changing, taking a dramatic transformation in shaping the marketing landscape. As the field of analytics evolves, we are witnessing a deep penetration of key marketing analytics trends and solutions to increase profitable growth. From data attribution models to social media analytics, Analytics 2018 aims to give delegates a 360 view to leverage analytics the right way.

The conference brings together a stellar lineup of analytics pioneers and leaders. Marshall Valencia, the President of Premier Value Provider, will kick off the event with a talk on how to “Manage an Analytics Transformation.”

Allan Capulong, CEO of Research and Tech Lab, will show the participants the ropes on how to “Go Beyond Business Intelligence Dashboards and Visualization.” Next, Francis del Val, CEO of the Cobena Group, will narrow down how to “Identify Growth Areas through Location Analytics.”

Nico dela Fuente, Director of Analytics in MRM/McCann, will elaborate how to “Use Social Media to Optimize Business Performance.” Francis Plaza, CTO of Olelo, will go behind the scenes and explore “The Psychology of Social Media Analytics.”

Amir Tohid, the Managing Partner of Analytics Effect, will present how to “Use Digital Analytics to Drive Digital Performance.” Niek van Veen, VP of Strategy and Operations of Thinking Machines Data Science, will forecast the future in his talk on “Machine Learning for Marketing in B2B and B2C.”

Lou Ann Navalta, SEA Shopper Insights Lead at Nielsen Philippines, will dive deep into the consumer experience in her topic, “The I in Retail: Harnessing the Power of Big Data to Drive Personalization.”

The event will end with a panel that will show the “The Evolution and Growth of Analytics.” Sherry Lynn Magno, Digital Strategy Director - Southeast Asia, Wavemaker, and Jemm Cellan, Head of Media & Analytics, Globe Telecom, will take the lead in this discussion.

The demand for knowledge, learning, and training about analytics will continue to accelerate as marketers begin to appreciate deeply the benefits and advantages of using data in their campaigns. Analytics 2018 is expected to provide clearer answers and stronger corporate directions in this era that is marked by a lot of technological and business disruptions. Speakers and participants alike will have opportunities to share their learning as well as establish partnerships in the networking and breakaway sessions during the conference.

Analytics Asia 2018 is produced by Lighthouse Independent Media and Learning Curve. Sponsors include Cobena and DMHQ, with media partners the Philippine Daily Inquirer and Rappler. For more information, click on https://www.marketing-interactive.com/analytics/ph/.