Set for Tomorrow is financial protection for those you leave behind

Published 4:58 PM, September 10, 2018 In Partnership with

[Editor's note: This is a press release from FWD Philippines.]

MANILA, Philippines – FWD Life Philippines, one of the country’s fastestgrowing life insurers, has introduced a series of new protection plans that can be tailored to meet individual customer needs.

“FWD’s Set for Tomorrow will provide protection for the people we love and care about. The coverage amount and period can be customized to any personal situation and budget. Our aim is to make real and substantial protection accessible to everyone,” said FWD Life Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Grimes.

Dubbed Set for Tomorrow, the insurance product has three variants that address the different needs to take care of those left behind should the unexpected happen—Short Term Cover, Income Protector, and Estate Protector.

“Set for Tomorrow caters to Filipinos from 18 to 70 years of age, from young urban professionals to retirees,” Peter added. “With very basic social security, many professionals have an enormous protection gap.”

Taking responsibility to protect those you love

In today’s uncertain world, FWD’s latest insurance product is there to protect the ones you love. Three common reasons that lead to financial problems for those left behind include:

People have loans and accountabilities that are transferred to their family if they are no longer around.

Raising a family requires time and money. Also, if the breadwinner falls away, the family will still need money to continue living a life with dignity.

People who build up wealth worry about what they leave behind and especially how to best avoid a family crisis in settling estate taxes and dividing assets. As part of any estate planning solution, long-term insurance coverage is essential to evenly share the assets and ensure those left behind feel equally treated.

Solutions that provide guaranteed protection and give you peace of mind

FWD’s Set for Tomorrow has three variants that meet the needs of the modern Filipino. Short Term Cover is an affordable term life plan that provides guaranteed life insurance coverage for five or 10 years.

Income Protector ensures that your family can continue their life even if you are no longer around. Lastly, Estate Protector is a whole-life plan that provides guaranteed life insurance coverage until 120 years of age.

FWD wants to guide people in fitting the right variant, protection amount, coverage period, and payment terms to the customer’s preferences and abilities. With this in mind, FWD launched online calculator “Cali”. By answering just a few questions, Cali allows you to determine the best solution for you and your budget. To find out the plan that’s perfect for your budget and insurance needs, simply visit cali.ph/SetForTomorrow.

FWD’s Set for Tomorrow plans are now available through FWD Life’s Financial Wealth Planners. Interested customers may call the 24/7 FWD Customer Connect Hotline at (02) 888-8388 or chat with a Customer Connect Executive via FWD’s 24/7 Live Chat (www.fwd.com.ph) to set an appointment. The plans will also soon be available at all branches of Security Bank, FWD’s bancassurance partner.