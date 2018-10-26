This year's theme is "Live Generously," with artworks produced by local artists

Published 10:05 AM, October 26, 2018 Rappler in Partnership with

[Editor's note: The following is a press release from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf]

MANILA, Philippines —The holidays are fast approaching, and traditions start to come alive! People start to plan out Christmas gatherings, think of dishes for a Noche Buena feast, and save up for gifts, all for the much-awaited time of the year.

The warmth of the season and the spirit of giving fill people’s hearts and homes. And speaking of giving, a tradition many look forward to is joining The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf’s advocacy of giving back to the community through its Giving Journal!

Continuing their yearly tradition, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf launches its 2019 Giving Journal in 4 different covers: 2 cork covers and 2 hardbound covers in colors of black & teal grey with gold foil stamping — designs that will surely make people come home to The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf this Christmas!

For 2019, the theme is “Live Generously,” the essence of which is captured in a manifesto:

There are 12 unique artworks produced by local Filipino artists — customers of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf who the brand has had the opportunity to collaborate with in the past. Their artworks represent their own interpretations of generosity.

Each week of the 2019 Giving Journal includes inspiration to guide each individual to a live a more generous life, and includes monthly reflections and goal-setting pages at the start and end of each month.

Since 2011, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and the Real LIFE Foundation have been partners in nation building — empowering the underprivileged youth through educational assistance, character formation, and leadership development. Each Giving Journal redeemed opens up a new chapter of generosity for everyone, since the campaign directly benefits the Real LIFE scholars — changing their lives and ultimately, changing the nation!



Only 12 stamps equivalent to 12 beverages are needed to redeem a 2019 Giving Journal — an easy way to help and take part in the yearly tradition. Collecting of stamps in any The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf store nationwide begins October 27.

Two holiday drinks will also be released: the Ube Ice Blended on October 27, and the Chocolate Nut Ice Blended and Latte on November 12 — familiar flavors that will surely make you come home to The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf for the holidays! - Rappler.com