Up your Instagram game with 10 of Klook’s most photographed travel experiences

Published 11:25 AM, October 26, 2018 Rappler in Partnership with

[Editor's Note: The following is a press release from Klook.]

Unforgettable food, frenetic markets and surreal sunsets, Instagram enables us to immortalise every adventure today. Whether you’re an aspiring influencer or simply snap happy, we’ve shortlisted the most photogenic spots in Asia in 2018 based on data from Klook, a world leading travel activities and services booking platform. The results might just surprise you!

The No. 1 experience? Seoul’s Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) is Instagram gold, topping the list of Klook’s most photographed travel experiences this year. The DMZ’s popularity taps into a growing trend toward experiential, historic and culture-driven travel around the region. With this experience, travellers can glean historical insight into the region’s turbulent past and peer across the 38th parallel into mysterious North Korea from atop the Dora Observatory.

Our Kyoto Seaside Day Tour snagged second place, thanks in part to the epic scenery and the popularity of Travel Frog — a Japanese game that has Asia residents hooked. On this amazing Japan adventure, travellers can nail the Travel Frog post in front of a plethora of epic scenery such as the pine-covered Amanohashidate sandbar, Ine no Funaya dock houses, and Miyama Kayabuki-no-Sato farmhouses.

In close third was Banteay Chhmar. A hidden gem in northwestern Cambodia, the mesmerizing "Citadel of Cats” temple complex has been described as one of the country’s most beautiful forgotten Khmer ruins. With Klook’s private charter experience, guests can design a custom tour, which might include both popular Siem Reap and this off-the-beaten-path archaeological marvel.

Of course, adorable animals weren't to be outdone. Next up was Elephant Day Care at Chiang Mai Mountain Sanctuary, where visitors get up-close and personal with these gentle giants. Among the many activities, visitors will learn how to bathe, feed and groom the elephants. Those who travel with an environmental or social purpose love to share photos to spread awareness about the issues they’re passionate about.

The Islands Kayaking in Sai Kung experience placed fifth, signaling a growing interested in off-beat excursions in otherwise well-trodden destinations. It's hardly surprising, given the UNESCO-listed park is home to towering mountains, clear water, and rugged adventures like the bell-shaped caves of Jin Island. Easily accessible from the frenetic city, this island-hopping outing offers a dramatic contrast to the usual ultra-urban Hong Kong travel experience.

Another photographer’s favorite is the hall of Supreme Harmony within the Forbidden City in Beijing, China. With its imperial architecture, the imposing building is best captured in the early morning before the crowds roll in. The popular landmark has a daily quota of 80,000 people, but you can secure your spot — and skip the line, by pre-booking Forbidden City Tickets on Klook.

The One-Day in North Taipei day trip is packed with postcard-worthy scenes, from Yehliu Geopark to hillside teahouses and the quaint village of Jiufen. Film buffs will be delighted to know that the red lanterns lining the streets of Jiufen inspired the animated film Spirited Away!

Budding chefs and foodies should look no further than Sompong Thai Cooking Class in Bangkok. Located in Silom, guests get to visit local markets to hand-pick their own ingredients, all while learning about the city’s culinary history. From the bustling markets to picture-perfect dishes, whip up thai dishes that will have your friends salivating on Instagram.

Coming in at ninth place is the Hanbok Rental experience in Seoul, where visitors can live out their K-Drama fantasies with hairstyling and over 500 selections of colorful hanboks — traditional Korean clothing worn during celebrations. With the Gyeongbokgung Palace nearby, the selfie opportunities are endless, plus you get free entry when you wear a hanbok!

Cruising into tenth place is Hong Kong’s Aqua Luna Evening Sail. As one of Hong Kong’s last remaining traditional junk boats, the red-sailed Aqua Luna offers unique angles of the skyline as it sails along the harbor.

