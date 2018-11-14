An OFW father and the son he left back home are at the core of a new digital film by Century Properties

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas is the most celebrated time of the year for us Filipinos. And for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), Christmas won’t be complete without celebrating it at home with their loved ones.

A new digital film circulating online honors the passion, hard work, and sacrifices of OFWs while celebrating their beneficiaries’ gratitude and appreciation, especially this Christmas.

Entitled “Kami Naman”, the film features scenes that OFWs and their families know all too well: a father leaving his wife and son behind to work abroad, the son missing his father on Christmas Eve, and the father missing significant moments in his son’s life like his graduation.

The film ends with the father finally coming home because of the son, now a successful adult, who made it happen.

The film was produced by Century Properties and is the first of a series that tackles the theme of giving back to OFWs with gestures of gratitude and appreciation, whether big or small. Like “Kami Naman," the succeeding films will also be released through Century Properties’ official Facebook and Youtube pages.

With 2.3 million OFWs or a total of 11 million Filipinos spread all across the globe*, every Filipino, in one way or another, has a connection to the OFW experience.

As of this writing, the film has already reached 1.8 M views with thousands of reactions and comments from netizens.

Our OFWs’ passion to provide a better life for their families is truly inspiring and worth celebrating.

Our OFWs' passion to provide a better life for their families is truly inspiring and worth celebrating.

*The Philippine Statistics Authority’s 2017 survey on overseas Filipinos revealed that about 2.3 million Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) are spread out across the world from the period of April to Sept. 2017. The number is estimated to be around 11 million, if we combine the numbers of both immigrants and OFWs. OFWs contribute significantly to the country’s economy. Recent reports state that OFWs remit as much as P205.2 billion to the Philippines