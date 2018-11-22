The campaign is motivating every Filipino to cook their all-time favorite dishes through healthier and easier ways

MANILA, Philippines – Philips, a global leader in kitchen appliances, strives to make the world healthier and more sustainable through innovation.

As the brand reaffirms and strengthens its advocacy in motivating Filipinos from all ages and all walks of life to make healthier choices, Philips’ #NothingBeatsHealthyEats caravan, which spanned five legs at SM malls nationwide, finally comes to an end.





Together with its healthy advocates — Chef Edward Bugia, chef, foodie writer, and restaurateur; Bettina Carlos, actress, cooking show host, and hands-on mommy; Martin Jickain, model-turned-chef and cafe owner; and Vince Velasco, celebrity host, and fitness and sports enthusiast — Philips toured from Mindanao, Visa, as and Luzon to encourage and motivate Filipino consumers to start living a healthy lifestyle.

#NothingBeatsHealthyEats Cook-off Challenge

Hosted by Vince Velasco and Chef Edward Bugia, Philips tasked Bettina and Martin to prepare two dishes within 60 minutes using its healthy kitchen solutions. Each team were joined by two other consumers from the city. To add more excitement, fun and more local flavor, a secret and must-use ingredient was revealed during the program - malagos chocolate/pomelo for Davao; mango for Cebu; tocino for Pampanga; salted egg for Makati, and kapeng barako for Batangas.





Each team was able to showcase how easy to use, fast, and versatile the appliances are through their healthy recipes such as: Meatball spaghetti infused with Malagos chocolate cooked in Philips Noodle Maker, Chichararonnes cooked in Philips Airfryer and All-in-One Cooker, Tocino Sisig cooked in Philips Airfryer; Bibingka Brulee cooked in Philips Digital rice cooker, Leche Flan with Kapeng Barako cooked in Philips Airfryer; and Bulalong Adobong Dilaw sa Gata cooked in Philips All-in-One cooker.

With the #NothingBeatsHealthyEats caravan, Filipinos nationwide now know that our local favorites can still be enjoyed in a healthier way.

